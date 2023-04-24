KEY POINTS Matthew Perry called his comments about Keanu Reeves in his memoir "stupid"

The "Friends" alum said he just pulled Reeves' name because he lives on the same street

Perry hasn't personally apologized to Reeves yet but plans to do so the next time they run into each other

Matthew Perry regrets making negative comments about Keanu Reeves in his memoir.

Perry said he will remove the mention of Reeves from future editions of his November 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

He spoke about it at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Saturday, months after receiving backlash for his remarks about the "Matrix" star in his book.

"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," Perry said at the festival. "I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I've apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

He admitted that he hasn't personally apologized to Reeves yet but said he plans to do so the next time they run into each other.

"If I run into the guy, I'll apologize. It was just stupid," he added.

In his book, the "Friends" alum threw shade at the "John Wick" star while paying homage to his late pals River Phoenix and Chris Farley. Perry questioned why Reeves "still walks among us" following the passing of the "talented" actors and "original thinkers."

"The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the top of any such list should be my costar in 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,' River Phoenix," Perry wrote in his memoir.

He continued, "River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than me; I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes — no small feat, when I look back decades later."

Perry's remarks about the "Point Break" star, which were leaked ahead of his book's official release, raised eyebrows, with many slamming him on social media.

"Keanu is such a sweetheart. This is not a good look for Perry. What a d--k," royal commentator and "To Di For Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield tweeted.

"Keanu Reeves is a treasure who only gets better with age. Matthew Perry peaked 20 years ago, and it's a low blow to use River Phoenix and Farley's deaths to make a dig at an actor he is clearly jealous of. Shame I rooted for Perry but not anymore. What a douche," another person said.

Perry immediately issued a public apology following the backlash. According to him, he just "chose a random name" and clarified that he didn't hate Reeves.

"I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead," he said in a statement to People.