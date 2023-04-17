KEY POINTS A mayor's daughter was charged with sexual abuse of a teen student

Hancock and the student exchanged nude photos via Snapchat and had physical encounters

Hancock was immediately banned from the Wellston Public Schools but is out on bail

A 26-year-old woman was reportedly arrested on Thursday for allegedly touching a 15-year-old student that she met while working as a substitute teacher at the Wells Public Schools.

Arrested was Emma "Delaney" Hancock, said to be the daughter of Oklahoma Mayor Paul E. Whitnah. Aside from that, the 26-year-old is also reportedly the wife of Chief of Police Alfred Hancock.

Hancock is being accused of starting the forbidden relationship in October 2022, according to an affidavit obtained by News 9.

This was after she had texted the 15-year-old student to submit a copy of a school assignment.

After some time, the teenager reportedly sent Hancock a shirtless picture of himself through Snapchat.

Based on their conversation, Hancock seemed aware she would get in trouble when she asked the boy if they were exchanging naked pictures.

"Are you trying to get me to lose my job?" Hancock allegedly said.

Regardless, Hancock and the teenager would start exchanging nude pictures and sexually explicit photos. Both eventually engaged in two separate physical encounters, the affidavit added.

In one of those instances, the boy allegedly went to the room where Hancock was teaching during lunch break. Both ended up kissing inside the classroom closets, with the 26-year-old accused of groping the teen during one of those meetings.

This was eventually reported to the school district in November, according to Superintendent Mike Franz.

"Once the district became aware of the allegations, the substitute was immediately removed from our call list and not allowed back on campus," Wellston Public Schools officials said in a statement via a report from KOCO 5 News.

"In addition, the district immediately notified local, county and state (OSBI) law enforcement officials. The district cooperated when asked, throughout OSBI's investigation."

Hancock was banned from campus and later reported to authorities. She has not been allowed in the school since the fall of 2022.

The substitute teacher is facing two counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology as well as two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. She was released on a $50,000 bond.