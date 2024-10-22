The home of the golden arches has made it clear it is staying out of politics, stating, "We are not red or blue – we are golden," following Donald Trump's brief visit to the fry station at a Pennsylvania McDonald's location.

The former president served meals to customers and worked the drive-thru in a publicity stunt over the weekend.

McDonald's has responded to criticism by claiming it is not taking sides in the election.

"McDonald's does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next president," the company said in an internal message seen by Bloomberg News. "We are not red or blue — we are golden."

The statement was sent to employees, claiming that Trump was not invited by the company, but rather franchisee Derek Giacomantonio received a message from law enforcement about Trumps' request to visit the Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, location.

"Upon learning of the former president's request, we approached it through the lens of our core values: we open our doors to everyone," McDonald's reportedly said in the message.

However, McDonald's told employees that the recent buzz of media coverage is "a testament to how much McDonald's resonates with so many Americans," the internal message stated according to CNN.

Trump manned the drive-thru Sunday after accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of lying about working at McDonald's in college, although he has not presented evidence to support these claims.

McDonald's says franchisees have invited Harris and Tim Walz to visit their establishments, which are independently owned and operated.