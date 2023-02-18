The Mega Millions drawings for February continue to be far less eventful than January, which saw four historic jackpot wins, as the Friday night drawing once again did not result in a winner for the $84 million jackpot with a $44 million cash drawing.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday were 2, 33, 38, 57 and 70, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. The Megaplier was 3X.

Watch the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers drawing below.

Since no one claimed the grand prize, the jackpot will climb to $104 million with a $53.1 million cash value for the Tuesday drawing.

Along with no jackpot winner following the latest Mega Millions game, there were also no instant millionaires, as no one hit the Match 5 to win $1 million, or the Megaplier to win $3 million.

A total of 14 players won $10,000 by hitting the Match 4 plus the Mega Ball, though five of those ticket-holders had also purchased the Megaplier, increasing their winnings to $30,000 each. The rest of the prizes from the night ranged between $2 and $1,500.00.

More than 550,000 winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for the latest drawing.

The drawing comes after a historic January which saw four Jackpot wins within the span of a few weeks. Following a single ticket in Maine taking home a massive $1.348 Billion prize on Jan. 13, winners in New York and Massachusetts also took home jackpot prizes on Jan. 17, Jan. 24 and Jan. 31.

The latest drawing also comes after a Powerball jackpot of $754.6 million was won in Washington, and a California man named Edwin Castro was revealed to have won the largest Powerball jackpot in history in California last year. Castro won a $2.04 billion prize in November. He was reported to have taken the $997.6 million lump sum payment, with an expected $628.5 million total win after taxes.

Mega Million jackpot winners can receive their grand prize winnings through either a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who opt for the annuity receive one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.