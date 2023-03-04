An uneventful February for Mega Millions wins has so far extended into March, as the grand prize continues to evade being won. The latest drawing on Friday night also failed to produce a winner for the $167 million grand prize, which had an $84.5 million cash value.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday were 8, 25, 36, 39 and 67, with a gold Mega Ball of 11. The Megaplier was 4x.

Watch the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers drawing below.

Tuesday's jackpot will now grow to an estimated $188 million with a $95.7 million cash option.

Although no one managed to win the grand prize, one player in New York did become an instant millionaire by winning the Match 5. Their prize swelled to $4 million because they also purchased the Megaplier as well.

15 ticket holders won $10,000 by hitting the Match 4 and the Mega Ball, and 4 of those tickets quadrupled their winnings to $40,000 by purchasing the Megaplier. The rest of the night's prizes ranged between $2 and $2,000.

In total, more than 640,000 winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for the latest drawing.

The jackpot winner drought comes after a historic January which saw four Jackpot wins in a matter of weeks, including a significant prize of $1.348 Billion going to a single ticket player in Maine, as well as controversy surrounding a $2.04 Billion Powerball prize won in California last year, with the winner accused of stealing the ticket from another man.

Mega Millions jackpot winners can receive their grand prize through a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who opt for the annuity receive one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. The game can be played in 45 states, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.