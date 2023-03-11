With no Jackpot winners at all in the month of February and so far, none in March, the Mega Millions Jackpot continues to grow. The latest drawing on Friday for the $203 Million grand prize, which had a $107.1 million cash value, has once again gone unclaimed.

The winning Mega Millions numbers drawn on Friday were 9, 20, 59, 60 and 63, with a Gold Mega Ball of 5. The Megaplier was 2X.

Watch the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers drawing below.

Tuesday's jackpot will now climb to an estimated $229 million with a $120.6 million cash value.

The latest drawing followed a trend of not only failing to produce a jackpot winner, but also no instant millionaires, as no players hit the Match 5. 13 players did take home a $10,000 prize for hitting the March 4 and Mega Ball, and four of those managed to double their winnings to $20,000 by purchasing the Megaplier.

The rest of the night's prizes ranged between $2 and $1,000. In total, more than 712,000 winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for the latest drawing.

The latest Mega Millions drawings did result in instant millionaires, but the lack of jackpot wins is significant after a historic January which saw four Jackpot wins in a matter of weeks, including a significant prize of $1.348 Billion going to a single ticket player in Maine.

Mega Million jackpot winners can receive their grand prize through a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who opt for the annuity receive one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million. The game can be played in 45 states, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.