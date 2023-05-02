KEY POINTS Comments about Meghan's dad's appearance from Prince Harry's memoir were mentioned during Thomas Markle's new interview

The book discussed a "humiliating" photo of Thomas "with his belly hanging over his belt" being published

Some social media users accused Prince Harry of body-shaming his father-in-law

Prince Harry is facing backlash after the comments about his father-in-law Thomas Markle Sr.'s appearance in his memoir "Spare" recently resurfaced.

Nearly four months after the release of Prince Harry's bombshell book, comments in "Spare" discussing "humiliating" photos of Thomas Sr. were brought up in a Sunday "7News Spotlight" special featuring Meghan Markle's estranged father, half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. and half-sister Samantha Markle.

While describing how Meghan mourned the "loss" of her father following their falling out, Prince Harry wrote in the book, "Every day there was another humiliating photo in the papers. Thomas Markle buying a new loo, Thomas Markle buying a six-pack, Thomas Markle with his belly hanging over his belt."

The statement raised eyebrows, with social media users accusing Prince Harry of being "cruel" to his father-in-law.

"With all his privilege [and] wealth, Harry has the sheer audacity to abuse Thomas Markle Sr. in 'Spare,' taking aim at his physique," one tweeted, along with the hashtags for "Prince Harry is an elder abuser" and "Prince Harry is cruel."

Another added. "Cruel. That's what Harry is."

#PrinceHarryIsAnElderAbuser#PrinceHarryIsCruel#PrinceOfTodger

With all his privilege & wealth Harry has the sheer audacity to abuse Thomas Markle Sr. In Spare , taking aim at his physique. pic.twitter.com/rcJnRxUFPn — Wings2TheWorld (@Enligten2816) April 30, 2023

"Body shaming is not a good look, especially if you are trying to brand yourself the best humankind there is," a third person wrote.

"Harry needs to be looking in a mirror before calling anyone else out for their appearance," a fourth person added.

"I watched that show last night, that was despicable what Harry said about Thomas... That's his children's grandfather. I was mortified!!!!" another user said.

Other Twitter users defended Prince Harry, saying that the Duke of Sussex was only highlighting the press' negative and harmful stories about Thomas Sr. rather than bashing his father-in-law.

"Maybe actually read the book, context is important. He was pointing out how awful the press were to be publishing photos like that, not saying it himself," one person commented, along with a facepalm emoji.

"It's a truthful [description]," another person pointed out.

"Harry didn't write the book. I thought everyone knew that," the Sussex supporter added.

But some users argued that even if he did not write the comments himself, Prince Harry ultimately allowed them to be published in his memoir.

During the Sunday interview, Thomas Sr. made an emotional plea to his daughter and begged to mend their relationship, five years after he made headlines for staging paparazzi photos in the run-up to the Sussexes' royal wedding.

The retired Hollywood lighting director, who claimed Meghan did not reach out even after he suffered a stroke last year, said he hopes to "sit down and talk" with his daughter, son-in-law and grandkids.

"Meg I love you — I love my grandchildren. I'd love to see them," Thomas Sr. said.

"I'm open to any kind of conversation," he added.