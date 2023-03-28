KEY POINTS Melania does not sympathize with Donald amid the Stormy Daniels case, says a report

Ivanka is unlikely to hold a press conference to defend her father against possible charges

The Manhattan grand jury concluded activities Monday without a vote on any indictment against Trump

Former First Lady Melania Trump and former First Daughter Ivanka Trump are allegedly distancing themselves from Donald Trump who may be arrested over his role in sending hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Melania, 52, reportedly "remains angry" at Trump and "does not want to hear" any mentions of her husband's hush money payments to Daniels, which stemmed from a rumored affair in 2006. The affair allegedly happened four months after Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned. She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends," a source told PEOPLE. "[Melania] wants to ignore [the whole thing] and hopes it will pass, [but she] does not sympathize with Donald's plight. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of."

The source also noted that while Melania and Donald have been spotted eating dinner together or attending events at the private Mar-a-Lago club, they live in separate quarters.

Melania is not the only Trump family member distancing herself from the hush money payment case. Trump's daughter and former senior presidential adviser Ivanka, along with her husband Jared Kushner, are also refusing to hold any press conferences to defend Trump against the potential charges.

"They want nothing to do with this. They are staying away and don't want to be hounded by reporters. I don't think you will see them defending him, it will be no comment," a source told Page Six. "Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency. They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them."

It is unclear when, or if, Trump would be charged in connection to the hush money payments. The Manhattan grand jury concluded its activities Monday without a vote on any indictment. It is also unclear when the grand jury will reconvene for consideration of the hush money case, NBC News reported.