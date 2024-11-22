Melania Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are attempting to improve President-elect Donald Trump's health by improving his diet, according to sources close to the Trump family.

"RFK Jr. and Melania are 'ganging up' on the President-elect to eat in a more healthy way. Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being," an insider source told Page Six.

Kennedy, who dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race to endorse the current President-elect, was recently spotted with Trump on Trump Force One. RFK Jr. posed with Trump and other allies, including billionaire Elon Musk, as they ate a meal of McDonald's burgers together.

"They did it as a joke," said yet another source. "RFK Jr. is all about healthy living and no processed foods. He hates fast food. He probably didn't eat it."

RFK Jr. referred to the meal consumed on Trump Force One as "just poison".

"Nonsense! Trump eats whatever he wants," said another insider source regarding the idea that Melania and RFK Jr. were somehow altering the billionaire's diet.

Kennedy was recently nominated by Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. He has aimed to remove processed foods out of school lunches and has called for bans on many other additives used in food.

"Melania has, on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron," another insider source claimed. "She's also encouraging him to make healthier choices."

"Melania famously watches every bite she takes... She has also guided their son's eating habits since he was a toddler. Mar-a-Lago members say they spot her heading to the spa, to work out and have regular skin care and hair treatments," they continued.

A source also revealed that the President-elect has been staying away from the desserts served at Mar-a-Lago in pursuit of healthier eating habits.

