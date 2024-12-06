Former and incoming first lady Melania Trump sat down with the crew of Fox & Friends Friday morning to hawk her coffee table book, her collection of Christmas ornaments, some that go for as much as $90 each, and a "Lady Liberty" necklace that runs $600.

Trump, who also spoke about returning to the White House after Donald Trump's election win in November and her son Barron's first year at college in New York City, was asked about her "beautiful" collection of USA-themed ornaments and memorabilia on the Fox News morning show.

"So these are the ornaments that are available this season," she said.

"This is the third season that I design, and they are very special. For example, 'Lady Liberty.' It was inspiration from my necklace that I bought when I was modeling in Paris, and now we have ornaments and we have also a necklace that is available on melaniatrump.com," she continued her sales pitch.

She said the baubles are "patriotic this year."

"As you can see, it's all red, white and blue, and I was inspired by them," she said. "And this is available right now, and it's a great gift and great collectible."

Ainsley Earhardt chimed in to note, "They're made really well, too. They're beautiful," before pitching Trump's coffee table books entitled "Melania."

According to the website, the book "includes stories and images never before shared with the public," and is available in three different versions

The memoir for $40; the signed edition for $150; and the collector's edition that is signed by the author, contains bonus photographs and "includes digital collectible" for $250.

But they appear to be a bargain compared to the "Lady Liberty" necklace.

It's described on the website as: "Vote Freedom is a limited edition, gold vermeil necklace celebrating Lady Liberty with the option of a digital collectible."

Price tag: $600.

Then there are the ornaments.

The "USA Star" for $90, and the "Vote Liberty," "Let It Snow," and "Love & Freedom" for $75.

All come with Melania Trump's signature.