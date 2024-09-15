In a growing list of ominous videos to create hype around her upcoming memoir, Melania Trump hinted that the FBI could target anyone for a raid.

The video started with text from the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which guarantees against "unreasonable searches."

The former first lady then appeared on camera and talked about Mar-a-Lago ago being "invaded" when agents went through the property as part of the classified documents investigation.

"I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America," Melania Trump said.

Federal prosecutors claim that more than 100 classified documents were found in various locations across the property, including in the former president's bedroom and bathroom.

"The FBI invaded my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings," Melania Trump said in the video.

She then tried to claim that average citizens should fear the FBI.

"This is not just my story. It serves as a warning to all Americans," she said. "A reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected."

The video then ended with a photo of her upcoming book and a link to place a pre-order.

Trump's team has been producing a series of videos ahead of her book's release.

Another recent one hinted at a conspiracy involving her husband's near assassination.

"There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth," she stated in that one.

Melania, released in partnership with Skyhorse Publishing, tells the "powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path," her website read. "The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life."

The book is retailing for $40. A "collector's edition" costs $250 and will be signed and will include bonus photographs and a digital collectible, according to her website.

Melania Trump has made few public appearances as her husband campaigns to retake the White House.

She appeared at the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as her husband formally accepted the party's nomination during a more than 90-minute speech.

It was the first time she was seen in public since the attempted assassination attempt.