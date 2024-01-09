Leadership is more than a just designation; it is a multifaceted combination of psychological, behavioral and organizational dynamics. Great leaders are not born. They are forged through a deep understanding of human psychology and the ability to apply this knowledge effectively. In the dynamic realm of leadership, understanding the intricacies of performance psychology can be a game-changer.

Mette Højen Wiik, founder of Work In Tune (WIT), explores the profound connection between the psychology of performance, safety and effective leadership. She is a speaker, coach, moderator and expert in business rhetoric and executive performance, who relates co-relates a conductor in an orchestra to leaders in business.

As Wilk truly says, "People don't follow companies, they follow leaders," she draws a compelling analogy, comparing the mental "soundtrack" of leaders to music. Just as changing the music we listen to can alter our mood, adjusting our leadership mindset can transform how we interact with others. Music, she asserts, shapes neural pathways influencing thoughts and feelings, pivotal elements in effective communication.

As a universal language, music has a profound impact on emotions and human connection. Just as a skilled conductor orchestrates a symphony, leaders can harness the rhythms of charisma by recognizing the cadence of communication. The tone, pitch and tempo of their words set the emotional backdrop, resonating with their team on an instinctive level.

Highlighting the psychological aspects, Wilk also emphasizes the growing awareness of leaders regarding psychological safety. A divide exists between recognizing the need for improvement and facing the growing sense of loss and insecurity felt by many due to internal struggles and global uncertainties, generating insecurity on various fronts. Wilk contends that addressing psychological safety is crucial for leaders to navigate challenges successfully.

Wilk recounts a keynote experience inspired by Amy Edmondson's work on psychological safety. By illustrating Edmondson's concepts through music, "I bring abstract ideas to an emotional and tangible level, making them operationally relevant for leaders through WIT." The intersection of music and psychological safety helps leaders create an environment that encourages creativity and collaboration while establishing a lasting impact on team morale.

Wilk has proven experience and understanding of incorporating music into organizational development which also provides a competitive edge. She underscores the difficulty of achieving psychological safety through traditional means, emphasizing the unique ability of music to foster connection and evoke emotions that words alone cannot capture.

Remote and hybrid work environments, according to Wilk, draw parallels to an orchestra, where proximity enables quick adaptation and collaboration. Her experiments, such as splitting musicians and introducing discomfort, aim to challenge leaders to step out of their comfort zones deliberately.

Pushing leaders out of their comfort zones is crucial, particularly for top management, who are often scrutinized and expected to be infallible. Wilk believes that creating a safe space for playfulness around organizational development also helps in humanizing leadership. She emphasizes, "Being in top management does not mean JUST being a good subject matter expert. It's being good at performing and adding some personality to that role." Acknowledging the human aspect beneath titles, she encourages leaders to embrace vulnerability and authenticity.

There are a lot of good people out there who have not recognized and understood the importance of having the performance psychology layer as well, according to Wilk. Just like musicians, leaders need confidence in their ability to perform consistently, especially as the nature of top management shifts from expertise to effective performance.

In a world increasingly driven by AI and technology, there will be greater emphasis on leaders' ability to foster positive emotions and psychological well-being. The differentiation between successful businesses, Wilk believes, will be their ability to create a workplace where employees feel connected, safe and empowered.