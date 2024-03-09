It was the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week when the crew reported a hydraulics problem on a plane that was headed to Mexico City from San Francisco. The plane made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday.

According to a report by the AP, the plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. and none of the 110 people on board were injured, United Airlines said in a statement.

The airline said passengers can travel to Mexico on another plane expected to depart later Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it will investigate the emergency landing.

Hours before on Friday, on a United Airlines flight in Houston, Texas, passengers had to be evacuated after the aircraft rolled off a runway and became stuck in the grass. This was followed by the emergency landing at LAX. Six crew members and 160 passengers were not reported injured, according to a statement from United Airlines.

Earlier, on Thursday, another United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Los Angeles. It was a jetliner bound for Japan that lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco. No injuries were reported.

Much earlier in the week, a United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, had to make an emergency landing due to an engine failure on Monday. A line of flames was seen shooting out of the engine in videos that several of the 167 passengers on board the Boeing 737 took. There were no reported injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said its six-week audit of Boeing and Spirit Aero Systems found 'multiple instances where the companies allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements'.

'The FAA identified non-compliance issues in Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control. The FAA is providing these details to the public as an update to the agency's ongoing investigation,' the statement said.