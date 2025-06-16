Michelle Obama honored her husband, former President Barack Obama, on Father's Day, reflecting on the couple again with warmth and solidarity after months of speculation about their relationship. Posting a throwback photo of Barack posing with daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, the former first lady shared her thoughts about the family dynamic.

Her post was reminiscent of what Barack posted for her on Mother's Day in May, when he wrote, "@MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you."

The couple's show of unity follows months of speculation about the state of their relationship. Michelle set the record straight as she discussed the rumors during an appearance on the "Work in Progress" podcast with Sophia Bush in April.

Her absence from high-profile events earlier this year, such as President Jimmy Carter's funeral and the inauguration of Donald Trump, had led to rumors of a feud. Without referencing these events, Michelle said, "I'm at the point in my life where I'm making a set of decisions for myself.." Some people, she added,"couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

Michelle pointed to the societal pressures placed on women, saying, "That's the thing that we as women struggle with: disappointing people."

She added during the podcast that she "chose to do what was best for me. Not what I had to do. Not what I thought other people wanted me to do."

A 32-Year Marriage

The Obamas, who were married in 1992, marked their 32nd wedding anniversary in October. In interviews in the past and in her best-selling memoir, "Becoming," Michelle has publicly discussed how the pressures of Barack's political career strained their relationship, and that his wanting more was often too much of a reminder of how alone it could leave her.

The mom-of-two reiterated about their marriage during a podcast appearance on "The Diary of A CEO" in May, stating clearly, "That's not who we are," and adding, "I know that about him. He knows that about me."

Originally published on Enstarz