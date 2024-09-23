Michigan library employees found a shocking surprise in a returned DVD case—and it wasn't a rewound movie.

Royal Oak Public Library in Royal Oak, Michigan, was forced to unexpectedly close "for health and safety reasons." It shared in a Facebook post: "Bugs entered the library in items in our book drop. Until we can identify and remediate the problem, we will remain closed."

Concerned Facebook users quickly flooded the comments, questioning the type of bug found and whether other items could have also been contaminated.

User Amber Eikenberry asked, "Could you share what kind of bugs for those of us who regularly use the library and are concerned? Especially if they are bed bugs."

The library staff then shared an update.

"In response to comments, we do not know what bugs were in the item that was returned; we are waiting for our pest control company to determine that. The bugs were discovered in a DVD case when it was opened and the bugs came out. It appeared to be multiple species of bugs, but we aren't sure."

The message also included a timeline for the incident. It stated that the DVD "was returned sometime after we closed on Friday and before we opened on Saturday, so nothing prior to that would have been affected. The book drops were immediately locked and all items that were in those book drops were bagged up and isolated in our garage."

Following the update, Facebook users began offering guesses on what led to the bug infestation. One user wrote, "I really hope it wasn't a book ban nut intentionally trying to get bugs into the library." Another said they felt sorry for the employee who opened the DVD. "What a mean prank," they added.