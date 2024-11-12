Police responding to a "suspicious situation" at a Michigan home made a grisly discovery inside a freezer after following a trail of "blood on the floor."

Investigating officers located a dead body within the freezer at the East Lansing, Michigan townhome Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

"Possible human remains of a second individual of unknown gender were also found inside the freezer," said police, who entered the residence with the property management company.

It's unclear how the individuals died or how long the remains had been concealed in the kitchen appliance.

"We don't believe this happened last night or within the last couple days, I believe this is something that happened further back," East Lansing Interim Police Chief Chad Pride said, according to WLNS-TV.

"My hope is we find something quickly that way the public can be at ease, family can be at ease, neighbors can be at ease," added Pride.

Neighbor Andrew Whitney admitted he's in distress over the macabre discovery next door.

"We were thinking last night, how many days have we been sleeping in bed near feet away from a corpse?" he admitted.

Whitney said he's unsure the last time he saw someone enter or exit the home.

"Something violent and serious appears to have happened," he told the station. "I haven't smelled death, but if I had to guess, it was the smell of death."

No arrests have been made, however it's believed there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.