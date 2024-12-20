Michigan police have suggested that the stabbing of a company president by an employee may have been inspired by the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, although the investigation continues.

Greg Poulson, deputy chief of the Fruitport Township Police Department, said authorities have not ruled out a "copycat motive" behind the stabbing attack of Anderson Express' president, Erik Denslow, as reported by WOOD-TV.

"I think that comes to everyone's mind in this time. We're going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act," Poulson told the station.

"It seems to be the popular thing in this day and age," he added.

Nathan Mahoney, a 32-year-old accountant at Anderson Express, is accused of stabbing Denslow in the side during a Tuesday morning meeting. He reportedly fled the building, leading police on a high-speed chase, according to court documents obtained by WOOD-TV.

Mahoney was arrested in a backyard about an hour later, and has since been charged for assault with intent to murder and fleeing and eluding. His bond was set to $500,000, and he has reportedly refused to speak to police.

Denslow is expected to be OK after being rushed to the hospital and undergoing surgery.

"Our first thought is with our president, who has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery. We are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault," Anderson Express said in a statement to FOX 17, adding that they appreciated the "swift actions of local law enforcement."

Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan earlier this month in a targeted attack, according to police. Authorities arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, on Dec. 9 in connection with the murder.

Unlike Mahoney, Mangione was not an employee of UnitedHealthcare, nor a customer of the health insurance company. Investigators reportedly found a manifesto on Mangione when he was arrested, in which he stated that UnitedHealthcare and other companies "abuse our country for immense profit," as reported by the Daily Mail.

Mangione has garnered a fanbase since the shooting, with many social media users suggesting the alleged shooter had a point. Several users have since shared stories of times where their health insurance claims were denied and they were left with thousands of dollars in medical debt.

Originally published by Latin Times.