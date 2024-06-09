The number of migrants apprehended while illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border has decreased, a senior U.S. border official told Reuters. This decline indicates that the restrictive new policy introduced by the Biden administration is effectively deterring some illegal immigration.

On Wednesday, Biden introduced a comprehensive policy that largely prevents migrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border from seeking asylum. However, there are exceptions to the asylum ban for unaccompanied minors, individuals experiencing serious medical or safety risks, and victims of trafficking.

The official noted that this drop could be a sign that the policy changes are having the intended impact of reducing unlawful border crossings.

"It's still too early to say this is a definitive trend," the official said. "But I think it is indicative of some possible early success."

The recently implemented policy is designed to prioritize placing migrants into "expedited removal," a swift deportation process.

According to a U.S. official, since Wednesday, the number of individuals entering expedited removal has surged to over 2,000 per day, more than double the previous rate. This significant increase underscores the administration's commitment to swiftly address and deter illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Thousands of migrants have been deported under the ban so far, according to two senior Homeland Security Department officials who briefed reporters Friday on condition that they not be named, reported The Associated Press. There were 17 deportation flights, including one to Uzbekistan. Those deported include people from Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Peru and Mexico.

In the months preceding the November 5 elections, immigration has emerged as a prominent issue for Americans, shaping the discourse around the race that will ultimately determine control of the White House and Congress. President Joe Biden, a Democrat seeking a second term, finds himself in contention against Republican Donald Trump, a staunch advocate of strict immigration policies, in a rematch of the 2020 electoral battle. The outcome of this election is anticipated to have significant implications for the future direction of immigration policy in the United States.

U.S. Border Patrol arrested approximately 3,100 individuals for illegal crossings, marking a decrease of roughly 20% from previous days, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary data.