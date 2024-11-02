Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson reversed himself on Friday after saying earlier in the day that a victory by Donald Trump would likely kill a federal program subsidizing the semiconductor industry.

Johnson responded to a question at a campaign event in Syracuse, New York, that he expected that Republicans "probably will" repeal the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022. The act, passed with bipartisan support, is aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production and committed $54 billion to the industry.

Q: Will you and Trump try to repeal the CHIPS and Science Act, which brings thousands of manufacturing jobs back to America?



Mike Johnson: I suspect that we probably will pic.twitter.com/wxggZDTeLg — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 1, 2024

Johnson attacked the act just miles from the Micron company, which plans to use billions from the law to support as many as 9,000 jobs in an expanded venture. The speaker, who voted against the act, complained at the campaign event that there was "too much crammed into" the law.

Democrats quickly pounced on Johnson's prediction. But he reversed himself shortly afterward, saying in a statement that the Republicans would most likely just strip out environmental protections from the law, which he had earlier referred to as "useless," reported WSTM in Syracuse.

"The CHIPS Act is not on the agenda for repeal," he emphasized in the reversal statement. "I fully support Micron coming to NY, and the CHIPS Act is not on the agenda for repeal. To the contrary, there could be legislation to further streamline and improve the primary purpose of the bill — to eliminate its costly regulation and Green New Deal requirements."

Donald Trump, meanwhile, trashed the same act in an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast just a week ago, uncharacteristically attacking subsidies for companies. "That chip deal is so bad," Trump complained, arguing that the subsidies primarily benefited "rich companies" rather than helping workers. Presumably, larger or new semiconductor businesses would boost hiring.

ICYMI: Here’s why I asked the question.



Donald Trump told @joerogan last week “that CHIPS deal is so bad.” pic.twitter.com/fTOtmSXhpa — Luke Radel (@lukeradel) November 2, 2024

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed Johnson's earlier remarks on Friday, noting in a statement: "Anyone threatening to repeal the CHIPS & Science Act is threatening more than 50,000 good-paying jobs in Upstate New York and $231 billion worth of economic growth nationwide. Repealing this law would cede economic power to foreign nations like China and allow our national security to be put at risk."

Republican Rep. Brandon Williams, who appeared with Johnson in Syracuse and whose district includes the Micron site, said in a statement that Johnson quickly "apologized profusely" to him for the first round of comments.

"He clarified his comments on the spot, and I trust local media to play his full comments on supporting repatriation of chips manufacturing to America," Willams added.

Johnson last raised a major controversy when he vowed "massive" changes in the Affordable Care Act, more popularly knows as Obamacare if Trump wins. More than 21.3 million Americans rely on the health insurance program.