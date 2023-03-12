Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday shot back at former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the Jan. 6 attacks.

At the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, Pence reportedly said that the attempted insurrection was "a disgrace" and "that history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

The comments from Pence come after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California provided exclusive security camera footage from Jan. 6 to Carlson, who described the riot as "mostly peaceful chaos" and that the rioters were "sightseers."

"Tourists don't injure 140 police officers by sightseeing," Pence said, according to reports. "Tourists don't break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House or voice threats against public officials."

Among the Senate Republicans to speak out against Carlson's portrayal of Jan. 6 were Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Mitt Romney of Utah and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

During the Jan. 6 attack, there had been chants of "Hang Mike Pence." Trump reportedly said that Pence "deserves" it, according to sworn testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows. Trump and many of his loyalists were angered that Pence did not overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in what is mostly a ceremonial event.

"President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said. "And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

Pence, who is reportedly mulling a White House bid in 2024, had previously avoided direct attacks against Trump for his role on Jan. 6.

Pence also delivered a humorous comment at the white-tie dinner, which is usually meant to be a light-hearted political event.

"I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican nominee for president in 2024...if it's me," he said.

In 2022, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu spoke at the Gridiron Club Dinner and called Trump "f---ing crazy."