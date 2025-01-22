A Milwaukee TV station has fired its popular meteorologist after she accused Elon Musk of giving the Nazi salute on her social media account.

Sam Kuffel, 31, joined Channel 58 five years ago and was let go on Wednesday, one day after she shared two Instagram posts about Musk's gesture, likening it to a Nazi salute, a sentiment with which global news outlets and internet users agreed.

The meteorologist's first Instagram story, posted on Tuesday, showed Musk with his hand on his chest at the podium.

"Dude Nazi saluted twice. TWICE. During the inauguration," Kuffel wrote. "You f--k with this and this man, I don't f--k with you. Full stop."

In a follow-up post, she shared an "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" GIF, which read, "Screw that old b---h. He's a Nazi."

By Tuesday night, Kuffel made her account private but not before Dan O'Donnell, a conservative radio talk show host, screenshotted her posts. He then labeled them as "vulgar" in an X post.

EXCLUSIVE: @CBS58 meteorologist Sam Kuffel makes a pair of vulgar Instagram posts while spreading the lie that Elon Musk was giving a Nazi salute during yesterday's Presidential Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/C9qzSNg4J4 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 21, 2025

On Wednesday, Channel 58 staff received an email informing them that Kuffel was "no longer employed at CBS58," adding that a search for a replacement was underway. Her biography and picture were also removed from the channel's website by Wednesday afternoon.

Despite numerous X updates since Trump's inauguration, Musk has yet to explicitly deny that he was giving a Nazi salute.

