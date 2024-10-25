A Mississippi man turned himself in to authorities on Thursday after allegedly hitting his mother in the head with a cast iron pan in an argument about baseball cards.

The Yazoo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said 43-year-old Cedric Ross was wanted for aggravated domestic violence, and warned members of the public that he was to be considered dangerous.

According to the sheriff's office, Ross got into an "altercation" with his mother about baseball cards, and hit her in the head with a cast iron skillet. The sheriff's office did not share details about the extent of her injuries.

In an update Thursday, the sheriff's office said Ross "made contact with Sheriff Jeremy McCoy through a third party" at around 9 a.m., expressing that he wanted to "do the right thing and turn himself in."

Ross was brought to the sheriff's office shortly after, and was taken into custody.

"This serves notice that regardless what happens you always have a chance to do the right thing," the sheriff's office said.

With reporting by TMX.