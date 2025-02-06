Missourians are being asked to rat out government waste, redundancy, and inefficiency through a brand-new online portal launched by the state's Senate, which resembles President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) program.

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold), chair of the Senate's Government Efficiency Committee, announced the initiative via X Tuesday.

"Missourians deserve a government that works for them, not against them. This new portal gives citizens a direct line to spotlight inefficiencies, to help in our efforts to ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely and state services run effectively," Coleman wrote.

The portal enables residents to "report any instances of government duplication, waste, or inefficiencies." Users must submit personal details, choose a policy category, describe the issue, and suggest possible solutions. Yet, information submitted is "subject to Missouri's Sunshine Law and may be publicly disclosed."

All submissions will be reviewed and incorporated into the committee's mission of streamlining government operations. The initiative is expected to offer lawmakers insight into potential policy changes aimed at cutting down on waste and improving state services, according to officials per local news.

While Missouri launches its own government efficiency initiative, federal DOGE is working to shield itself from scrutiny by reclassifying under the Executive Office of the President to avoid public records requests. It also continues to push to dismantle the US Agency for International Development.