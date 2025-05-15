Missouri Republicans were able to swiftly overturn abortion rights and paid sick leave using an uncommon procedural move, sparking outrage from Democrats and advocates who say the legislature has ignored the will of the people.

In November 2024, Missouri voters passed two major ballot initiatives: Amendment 3, which reinstated abortion rights lost after the fall of Roe v. Wade, and Proposition A, which guaranteed paid sick leave for over 700,000 workers, the Missouri Independent reported.

Both passed with strong support across party lines, with Proposition A earning 58% of the vote. Since their passage, conservative lawmakers have worked to undermine or reverse the measures, citing economic concerns and ideological opposition.

On Wednesday, Republican senators invoked "previous question," a rarely used rule in the Missouri Senate, to cut off debate and force immediate votes on both reversals. The first measure proposes a new constitutional amendment to replace Amendment 3, reinstating abortion restrictions but adding exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies.

The second bill repeals paid sick leave protections passed under Proposition A and ends the state's inflation-based minimum wage indexing. Both votes passed swiftly, despite an hours-long Democratic filibuster.

The repeal of Proposition A is set to take effect August 28, stripping benefits from hundreds of thousands of workers. Meanwhile the proposed abortion restrictions are likely to end up back on the state's ballot in 2026.

Originally published on Latin Times