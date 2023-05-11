KEY POINTS The suspect allegedly moved the victim from room to room to prevent police from finding her

The victim is alive but currently in critical condition

The suspect is being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center

A man in Ohio was arrested last week after police officers found a woman severely beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a plastic storage container inside a home.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Dalontay Reshawn Edmond-Geiger, was taken into custody on May 3 by Cleveland police and charged with one count each of attempted murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records obtained by Law&Crime showed.

An affidavit of probable cause revealed that Cleveland police officers found a woman on the night of May 2 inside a residence in the 3100 block of West 97th Street allegedly being held by Edmond-Geiger against her will.

"Edmond-Geiger admitted to physically assaulting victim, ziptying [sic] her hands to a chair, and moving her body from room to room to deceive police," the affidavit stated.

"Geiger then forcefully stuffs victim's body into a 3 [feet] x 3 [feet] plastic container and traps her motionless body inside and seals the lid, restricting air to victim before police finds victim," the document further read.

Police reports said that officers were first alerted to the crime at around 3:30 p.m. local time on May 2, after a woman called 911 saying that a woman was tied up in the basement of 3100 block.

But when the officers went to the residence, Edmond-Geiger allegedly prevented them from entering for about 30 minutes before allowing them to search his basement, where they found nothing but an air mattress.

Police said the suspect allegedly moved the woman from room to room as officers were searching the home to prevent them from finding her.

Later that evening, police officers tried to corroborate the tip they were given by talking to a woman familiar with the area.

She told officers that a woman was brutally attacked inside the home and that Edmond-Geiger even showed her pictures of the alleged assault, WOIO reported.

After midnight on May 3, police returned to the home to talk to the suspect. It was during this visit that one officer heard a woman moaning from the living room.

Edmond-Geiger tried to drown out the moaning by blasting the radio playing on his phone, but the officers were able to track the sounds to the front porch.

Edmond-Geiger finally admitted that a woman was beneath the porch, and police found her "stuffed and folded into a small, black tote," the report said.

The officers immediately arrested the suspect.

The woman was found alive, albeit in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

"I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I've seen," Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley said in a statement, WKYC reported. "Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery."

Edmond-Geiger is detained at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, with bail set at $500,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.