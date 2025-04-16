In a bold step toward reshaping the personal finance landscape, Money AI, co-founded by Duke Yeung, will be officially entering its soft launch phase. The platform, soon available to the public, is built on Agentic AI, offering a hyper-personalized, automated experience for consumers looking to save money, secure their finances, and simplify their financial decisions.

At its core, Money AI is an AI agent that not only finds deals and financial perks for users, such as credit card offers, air miles, insurance coverage, and personal finance tools but also executes these actions on their behalf. It is a revolutionary approach to navigating the fragmented world of personal finance.

"What we're doing with Money AI is helping people save money, grow money, and secure money without the hassle," Yeung confirms. "This isn't just another chatbot. It's a smart AI agent that acts on behalf of the user to make decisions, find personalized deals, and even place orders or switch apps for you."

Money AI tackles the fragmented nature of financial savings head-on. For example, it can automatically identify credit card deals at nearby merchants, suggest the most beneficial payment method, and even complete a transaction through third-party apps, leaving only the Face ID confirmation to the user.

In a real-world scenario, a user could ask Money AI where to find the best coffee deals nearby. The agent would scan location-based promotions, compare credit card perks, recommend top menu items, and even help place the order through the café's app, all within seconds.

The AI's capability goes far beyond payments. With air miles, it aggregates balances across different accounts and suggests optimal redemption opportunities, like redeeming miles for a flight to Japan or determining how many more miles are needed to reach Europe. It also executes redemptions on third-party airline apps upon request.

For insurance, users can upload policies and ask specific questions such as "Does this plan cover certain illnesses?" The AI scans the document, provides clear answers, and flags gaps in coverage, offering recommendations for supplemental policies. This level of automation, Yeung explains, would traditionally take multiple calls and consultations with agents.

What sets Money AI apart is its use of Agentic AI, a system designed for task completion rather than passive information delivery. Unlike traditional AI assistants, Money AI not only communicates but also acts on behalf of users, executing tasks across third-party platforms in real-time.

Yeung notes the company is adopting the multi-model approach while also exploring diffusion-based large language models (LLMs), a novel direction in AI that could potentially process decision-making much faster than current autoregressive models. "Speed is essential," Yeung explains. "When it comes to financial actions, nobody wants to wait for a long time period to place an order. We're looking at every possible breakthrough to make the experience seamless."

Money AI's agent adapts over time. Whether it's understanding that a user owns a pet and recommending pet-related offers and insurance or connecting furniture purchases to home insurance options, the AI evolves with each interaction. "Ultimately, we're helping users save, grow, and secure their money. But we're also helping financial institutions acquire the right customers. It's performance-based; partners only pay when we deliver results," Yeung says.

Unlike traditional marketing, which demands hefty budgets for uncertain results, Money AI's model is pay-on-results. The company works with banks, insurance providers, and investment platforms that only pay when Money AI successfully acquires new users on their behalf, making it a win-win proposition.

Currently, in private testing, Money AI is working with select financial institutions to build a robust partner ecosystem before going live to the public. The full launch is anticipated in Q4 2025. "Money AI is not just another finance app. It's your personal finance AI agent: intelligent, proactive, and fully equipped to save you money, time, and stress," Yeung concludes. "We're building the infrastructure for the future of personal finance—one where automation and intelligence work hand-in-hand."