MoneyGram Goes Offline After Cyber Attack
Customers were first alerted to the issue on September 21
A cyberattack has forced MoneyGram, a global money transfer service, to go offline since the issue was first identified on September 21.
In its initial social media update on X, MoneyGram shared it was "experiencing a network outage impacting connectivity to a number of our systems. We are working diligently to better understand the nature and scope of the issue"
Then, on September 23, it posted another update, relaying it had identified "a cybersecurity issue." MoneyGram reportedly launched an investigation while proactively taking its systems offline, which has impacted network connectivity.
"We are working with leading external cybersecurity experts and coordinating with law enforcement," MoneyGram wrote. "We are working diligently to bring our systems back online and resume normal business operations."
The company's next-day update stated it continues making progress in restoring some of its key transactional systems.
"Our dedicated team is actively working around the clock on resuming normal business operations. Once all systems are fully operational, transactions that are currently pending will be made available to customers," the post stated.
According to X and Facebook users, they've been unable to make online or in-person payments and the company's website and app remain down.
A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Financial Services, which fined MoneyGram for anti-money laundering failures in 2022, is "closely monitoring the situation and our expert team engaged with regulated entities as appropriate," TechCrunch reported.
