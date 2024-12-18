People in a small Florida town are being warned about some mystery monkeys on the loose.

Law enforcement issued an alert over numerous monkey sightings.

The Orange City Police Department in Ocala announced the issue in a December 16 Facebook post.

They ask anyone who sees one to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Orange City is a town near the Deltona–Daytona Beach–Ormond Beach metropolitan area.

Florida law enforcement urged residents to not engage the primates.

Police warned: "Do NOT feed or approach these animals!"

There are no known reports of monkeys escaping a lab facility in the surrounding regions but the town is about an hour's drive from Silver Spring State Park, where a group of wild monkeys has lived since the 1930s.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns to seek immediate medical help if bitten or scratched by a wild monkey since they can spread diseases like hepatitis.

Police urged locals to call the FWC at 888-404-3922 for help. They can also submit a tip online MyFWC.

In November, 43 monkeys described as 'scared and cold' escaped from the Alpha Genesis lab in Yemassee, South Carolina.