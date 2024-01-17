From classic Hollywood icons to today's modern stars, beauty has always captured our attention. Magazines like People, Maxim, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Esquire, and Allure regularly feature the most beautiful women across the globe, with each publication having its own unique way of deciding who gets featured.

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer, the famous British actress, is considered one of the most beautiful woman globally, with a facial accuracy ratio of 94.52%. You might recognize her from movies like "Killing Eve," "The White Princess," "The Free Guy," and "Help." The 29-year-old has been the recipient of several accolades. In 2019, Forbes listed her in the "30 Under 30" for being influential in Europe's entertainment scene. Also, British Vogue recognized her in 2018 as one of "The Most Influential Girls of 2018."

Zendaya

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, an American actress and singer, holds the second spot on our list with a 94.37% ratio. She has starred in commercially and critically-acclaimed movies such as the latest "Spider-Man" series, "Dune," "Malcolm & Marie," and "The Greatest Showman." Zendaya has also won many awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2022, Time magazine named Zendaya one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid is widely known for her eye-catching fashion sense. Hadid's modeling career began at the age of 16. In her early 20s, she received huge fame and success. According to the golden ratio of facial beauty, she is the most beautiful girl in the world. A study conducted by Dr. Julian DeSilva claims supermodel Bella Hadid has the most perfect face with beauty test score of 94.35%, followed by singer Beyonce and actress Amber Heard.

Beyonce

Beyoncé, the talented American actress, singer, and songwriter, is ranked fourth with an accuracy of 92.44%, making her the most beautiful woman. NPR recognizes her as the most influential female musician of the twenty-first century due to her innovative artistry and impressive vocals. Beyoncé also made history by being the first female artist to have all seven of her studio albums debut at number one in the U.S. Her remarkable success has earned her the title "Queen Bey" and solidified her as a cultural icon.

Ariana Grande

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande placed number five on the list with an accuracy of 91.81%. The 29-year-old is well known for having a four-octave vocal range. Grande was among the 160 celebrities and artists who signed the "Bans Off Our Bodies" full-page ad in The New York Times in May 2022 in support of abortion rights in the U.S.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is beloved for her heartfelt songs and her unique way of telling stories through music. Swift, who is known for being down-to-earth and polite, is also considered one of the world's most beautiful woman, with gorgeous blue eyes and a face that scores 91.64% in the Golden Ratio beauty index.

Kim Kardashian

The American media personality and businesswoman scores 91.28% in the Golden Ratio beauty index. In 2015, Time magazine listed her among the top 100 influencers. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star she started KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in 2017, and is also a partner in a company called Sky Partners in April 2022. Beyond her television career, she also tried her hand in modeling during Paris Fashion Week with Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and Christine Quinn.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a globally-acclaimed actress, renowned as one of the world's most beautiful woman and one of the highest-paid personalities in Bollywood. With hits like "Bajirao Mastani" and "Piku," she continues to dominate the industry. Her Hollywood debut in "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" further solidified her international presence. Beyond acting, Padukone is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness in India through her foundation, Live Laugh Love.

Ivana Alawi

Ivana Alawi, the actress-vlogger, secured the sixth position on "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022," as per the list revealed by TC Candler and the Independent Critics on Dec 28. Alawi is known for her online content, including vlogs, which have contributed to her widespread following in the Philippines.

Lisa

In 2019, BLACKPINK's Lisa clinched the second spot in Starmometer's "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces." Her stunning global appeal and achievements in the K-pop scene solidified her as a multifaceted talent. Lisa continued to shine, becoming the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram in 2021, boasting over 23 million followers by December 2022. Her beauty and charisma make her an internationally admired icon.

Nana (Im Jin-ah)

Renowned Korean actress Im Jin-ah, widely known as Nana, captivated audiences in Netflix's K-thriller "Mask Girl." At 31, she first gained fame as a member of K-pop girl group After School, showcasing her versatility in music and dance. Nana's exceptional beauty also earned her top rankings in TC Candler's "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list multiple times. Beyond her talents, Nana is recognized for her multilingual skills, having impressed people with her Mandarin on Chinese shows. Her supportive demeanor toward co-stars underscores her warmth, making her a beloved figure both on and off-screen.

Yael Shelbia

Nineteen-year-old Israeli model and actress Yael Shelbia clinched the title of the world's most beautiful woman in TC Candler and the Independent Critics' 2020 list. Renowned for her elegance and grace, Shelbia previously ranked 14th in 2017. She has modeled for Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty and currently serves in Israel's air force as part of her compulsory military service.

Lyodra Ginting

Lyodra Ginting, the 2020 winner of Indonesian Idol, secured the eighth spot in TC Candler's "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021" poll. Despite local media's contrasting reactions, including comparisons to BLACKPINK members, 18-year-old Ginting remains focused on her musical achievements, which is evident in her social media posts. The acknowledgment adds to her rising prominence in the Indonesian music scene, showcasing a balance between beauty and musical talent.

Dasha Taran

Dasha Taran, a Russian internet celebrity and model, captivates with her unforgettable beauty. Born on Dec. 1, 1999, in Russia, she stands tall at 178 cm. She gained popularity on platforms like Instagram and TikTok for her fashion, lifestyle, and beauty-related content. Taran's perfect face, delicate features, fair skin, and well-proportioned figure also contribute to her global recognition.

Karolina Pisarek

Karolina Pisarek, the 24-year-old Polish model, actress, host, and entrepreneur from Szczecinek, is celebrated for her exceptional skills in the fashion industry. With a strong presence on social media, particularly Instagram, she has become a notable figure in Poland. Karolina's versatility and talent have solidified her status as one of the prominent models in the country.

Andrea Brillantes

Andrea Brillantes, renowned for her roles in Philippine showbiz, defied expectations by shedding her child star image and embracing more mature roles. In the ABS-CBN series "Drag You & Me," she immerses herself in the vibrant drag culture, playing the character Betty. Beyond the glitz, the show promotes themes of family acceptance and unconditional love. Brillantes' journey reflects her commitment to personal growth and self-expression, challenging preconceptions in the process.

Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott is an actress and singer of Indian and British descent. She gained fame for her roles in Disney's "Lemonade Mouth" and "Aladdin," which earned her acclaim for her portrayal of Princess Jasmine. Scott also starred in "Power Rangers" and the "Charlie's Angels" reboot. Known for her multicultural background, she embraces her Indian heritage and is celebrated for both her acting and musical talents.

Ella Ballinska

Ella Balinska, born on Oct. 4, 1996, is a dynamic English actress recognized for her roles in "Charlie's Angels" (2019) and the Netflix series "Resident Evil" (2022). With a diverse background of British, Polish, and Caribbean heritage, she excelled in sports before pursuing acting at Arts Educational School and Guildford School of Acting. Known for her athleticism and versatility, Balinska is making a mark in the entertainment industry. Apart from acting, she has ventured into DJing and tech-house music production. Balinska is not just a rising star, but also some who support charitable causes, notably the British Fashion Council.

Margot Robbie

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie rose to fame with "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013). She is also known for diverse roles such as "Harley Quinn" in the DC Extended Universe. Margot was critically acclaimed for roles in movies such as "I, Tonya" (2017), "Mary Queen of Scots" (2018) and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019). The co-founder of LuckyChap Entertainment, she continues to excel, with her recent success being "Barbie," which became the highest-grossing movie of 2023.

Eden Fines

Eden Fines is a 26-year-old Israeli model, actress, and influencer. Known for her role in "Bney Or" (2021), she graced the pages of Cosmopolitan and transitioned seamlessly into acting with roles in various TV series. Fines, who is of Yemenite-Turkish descent, has captivated social media platforms with her engaging content. Engaged to footballer Mathias Normann after a three-month romance, her dynamic presence in modeling, acting, and social media underscores her prominence in the entertainment realm.

Natalie Portman

Renowned actress Natalie Portman finds herself at the forefront of beauty standards, as researchers identify her as embodying features that contribute to a beautiful face. Known for her role in "Black Swan," Portman possesses almond-shaped brown eyes, arched eyebrows, full lips, and a heart-shaped face. With her captivating appearance and exceptional acting talent, Portman continues to be a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra

In 2017, Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood sensation and former Ms. World, secured the title of the second most beautiful woman in the world in a Buzznet poll, just behind Beyoncé. She outshone renowned personalities like Blake Lively and Adriana Lima. Chopra, celebrated for her role in "Quantico," graciously thanked her fans for the honor. Beyond her beauty, she's known for her philanthropy, serving as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador and establishing the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education. Her dedication to supporting underprivileged children in India reflects her commitment beyond the glamour of the entertainment industry.

Camilla Bell

American actress Camilla Belle is known for her roles in "The Ballad of Jack and Rose" and "10,000 BC." Named after a character in her mother's favorite Brazilian soap opera, she's often called by her middle name, Belle. Fluent in Portuguese, she began her career with a national commercial at under one year old. After a break at 13 for studies, she returned at 16 and engaged in fashion and charity work, notably as a spokesperson for "Kids With A Cause."

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke is a celebrated British actress renowned for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, earning Emmy nominations. Her versatility shines in films like "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Terminator Genisys", "Me Before You," and "Last Christmas." With a Drama Centre London education, she debuted on Broadway as Holly Golightly and starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Secret Invasion" miniseries as G'iah.

Angel Polikarpova

Moldovan child model and Instagram star Angelina Polikarpova garnered recognition as the World's Our Little Miss Talent Winner 2017 and World's Universal's Overall Winner 2017. After starting her modeling career at the age of 7, Polikarpova has also ventured into acting, featuring in the Russian movie "8 Best Dates." With a social media presence boasting thousands of followers, she remains dedicated to her career, maintaining an impressive net worth of $900k.

Taylor Marie Hill

American model Taylor Marie Hill is renowned for her work with Victoria's Secret. Emerging as a Victoria's Secret Angel in April 2015, Hill's modeling career soared with appearances in prestigious fashion magazines such as Vogue, Glamour, Marie Claire, and Elle. Her breakthrough moment occurred in 2013, leading to a lucrative Victoria's Secret contract in 2014. Recognized as the most promising newcomer by Couturesque magazine in 2015, Hill expanded her repertoire with a role in Nicolas Winding Refn's film, "The Neon Demon," in 2016. Discovered at the age of fourteen, she continues to captivate the fashion world.

Nana Komatsu

Nana Komatsu is a renowned Japanese actress and model. Notable for her roles in films like "The World of Kanako" and "Silence," she has received acclaim and awards. As a House Ambassador for Chanel since 2015, Komatsu has a notable presence in the fashion world. In 2023, she made history as the first Japanese to represent Chanel's Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Ready to Wear collection. Her marriage to actor Masaki Suda in 2021 added a personal touch to her multifaceted career.

Whitney Peak

Whitney Peak is a Canadian actress celebrated for her roles, notably Zoya Lott in "Gossip Girl" (2021). Her versatile career includes projects like "Home Before Dark" and "Hocus Pocus 2." In 2023, she made history as the face of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle. Peak's influence extends to the fashion realm, complementing her success in the entertainment industry.

Janine Gutierrez

Janine Gutierrez is a prominent Filipino actress affiliated with ABS-CBN. Despite the network's broadcast challenges, Gutierrez has thrived as an exclusive talent. She earned acclaim with Best Actress honors at prestigious events like the FAMAS Awards, Gawad Urian Awards, and QCinema International Film Festival. Recognized globally, she received the Rising Star Asia Award at the 20th New York Asian Film Festival in 2021 and secured the fifty-first spot on the "100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World" list by TC Candler in the following year.

Meika Woollard

Meika Woollard is an Australian model who gained fame as a commercial and fashion model at the age of three. She has worked with major brands like Myer, Country Road, and Bardot Jr. Woollard signed with IMG Worldwide at 12, with a continued strong presence in the fashion industry. Apart from modeling, the 18-year-old enjoys activities like basketball and swimming. Born in Victoria, Australia, to Andrea and John Woollard, she has two younger sisters, Indi and River, both also models. She has collaborated with her friend William Franklyn-Miller on various photoshoots.

Liza Soberano

Hope Elizabeth Hanley Soberano is a renowned Filipino actress, recognized for her lead roles in romantic comedies and dramas. Initially in supporting roles, the 26-year-old gained fame with her breakthrough in the series "Forevermore" (2014). Named the "Box Office Queen" at the 49th Box Office Entertainment Awards, Soberano starred in blockbuster films like "Just The Way You Are," "Everyday I Love You," "My Ex and Whys," and "Alone/Together." Notable for her TV performances, she has been honored at the FAMAS, Box Office Entertainment Awards, and PMPC Star Awards for Television.

Kimiya Hosseini

Kimia Hosseini is an accomplished Iranian actress who gained recognition for her acting prowess from a young age. She made her debut at nine in Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning film "A Separation" (2011), earning her the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival. Hosseini has continued to showcase her talent in various films, including "Foster Kid," "Bodyguard," and "The Little Sparrows." Her remarkable contributions have solidified her status as a notable figure in the Iranian film industry.

Vienna Maryce

Born on February 24, 2004, in Canada, this professional dancer and model gained fame through her Instagram, boasting over 120,000 followers. Starting in 2016, Maryce showcases dance clips, modeling, and more. A three-time international dance competition silver medalist, she's also a writer and holds a brown belt in Taekwondo. Hailing from Ontario with Maltese, Italian, and Lithuanian roots, she shares her journey alongside dancer Briar Nolet.

Josie Lane

Josie Lane, born on April 19, 2001, in Brighton, England, is a renowned model signed by IMG Models globally. With over 180,000 Instagram followers, she has made a mark in the fashion and editorial world. A former student of Patcham High School, Lane gained additional representation with Uno Models in Barcelona and Madrid. She is associated with IMG Models alongside fellow model Emily Hall.

Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo)

Kim Ji-soo, known as Jisoo, is a South Korean singer and actress born. She rose to fame as a member of the girl group Blackpink, formed by YG Entertainment in 2016. Jisoo made her solo debut in March 2023 with the single album "Me," achieving record-breaking sales. Apart from her musical success, she starred in the JTBC series "Snowdrop" in 2021–22 and also received numerous awards, including Golden Disc Awards and MAMA Awards. Jisoo is recognized for her impact on fashion and is the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram, serving as a global ambassador for Dior.

Jade Webber

Jade Weber is a talented American model and actress who achieved remarkable success at a young age. Renowned for her roles in films such as "Color My Dreams" (2016), "Moment" (2016), and "Runaway" (2017), she has made a mark in the entertainment industry. In addition to her acting prowess, Weber has been featured in prominent campaigns for renowned brands, including H&M, Forever 21, Hudson, Ralph Lauren Chaps, Abercrombie, and more. Her early accomplishments showcase her versatility and promise in the world of modeling and acting.

Sorn

Sorn, born Chonnasorn Sajakul on Nov. 18, 1996, is a Thai singer and former member of CLC, a South Korean girl group. Winner of K-Pop Star Hunt in 2011, Sorn debuted with CLC in 2015. After leaving CLC in November 2021, she signed with Wild Entertainment Group, pursuing a solo career. Sorn is known for her diverse talents, including music, YouTube content creation, and advocacy for fair royalty payments in the industry.

Karolina Pisarek

Karolina Pisarek is a renowned Polish fashion model, actress, presenter, and social media influencer from Szczecinek. At the age of 24, she has gained fame for her exceptional modeling skills, making her one of the notable figures in the Polish fashion industry. Pisarek is also recognized for her presence on Instagram and her entrepreneurial ventures.

Franciny Ehlke

Franciny Ehlke is a popular Brazilian YouTube star celebrated for her self-titled channel. Renowned for her DIY projects and beauty tutorials, she shares personal routines with her 10 million subscribers. Since starting her channel in 2010, she has become a prominent figure in the beauty community. Franciny stands out with her engaging content alongside fellow YouTuber Taciele Alcolea.

Rainky Wai Yu Sum

Rainky Wai Yu Sum is singer, model and actress from Hong Kong. She gained fame in 2012 with Chao Yin Entertainment, known for songs like "BB" and TV dramas such as "Chao Bai Wudang." Rainky has been associated with Ada Choi Entertainment and, in 2019, ventured independently. She co-founded "ScR sincera" for women's health products. Beyond entertainment, Rainky is recognized for her entrepreneurial endeavors, maintaining a versatile presence in Hong Kong's entertainment landscape.

Maia Cotton

Maia Cotton is a prominent New Zealand model and social media influencer who embarked on her remarkable modeling journey at the age of fifteen. Known for her captivating presence on Instagram, Cotton garnered attention from Auckland's modeling agencies, leading to her decision to move to New York at eighteen. Throughout her flourishing career, she has collaborated with distinguished fashion brands and walked the runway for Victoria's Secret, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the industry. Cotton shares her passion for fashion, modeling, and travel adventures with her impressive Instagram following.

Ningning (Ning Yizhuo)

NingNing is a Chinese artist hailing from Heilongjiang. She was born to an engineer father and a mother, who was a singer. As an only child, NingNing's Chinese Zodiac sign is the Horse, and she is recognized by her English name, Vivian Ning. Her background and unique talents contribute to her identity as a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

Jassita Gurung

Jassita Gurung is a Nepalese-British actress and model. Notable for her roles in films like "Lily Bily" and "Love Station," 27-year-old Gurung spent her formative years in the U.K. She gained recognition by winning the UK Dance Off competition in 2017. In 2018, she received accolades as the Best Debut Actress for her role in "Lily Bily." Currently, she serves as a judge on "Super Dancer Nepal."

Hande Ercel

Hande Erçel is a Turkish actress and model celebrated for her roles in several popular TV series. She gained widespread acclaim for portraying Hayat Uzun in "Aşk Laftan Anlamaz," Eda Yildiz in "Sen Çal Kapımı," and Leyla Gediz in "Bambaşka Biri." The 30-year-old's career took off with her lead role in the series "Güneşin Kızları" in 2015, and she continued to rise to prominence with subsequent successful projects, earning awards for her outstanding performances.

Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actress known for her contributions to Indian cinema. She made her debut in the 2018 Hindi film "October" and went on to feature in the Tamil film "Adithya Varma" and the CW series "Pandora" in 2019. Banita's diverse career includes roles in projects like "Sardar Udham Singh" and "Bridgerton." Born in Caerleon, Wales, to British Indian Sikh parents, Sandhu began acting at a young age and pursued her degree in English literature at King's College, London.

Kim Chung-ha

Kim Chung-ha, better known mononymously as Chungha, is a South Korean pop singer, dancer, and choreographer. Born on Feb. 9, 1996, in Seoul, South Korea, as Kim Chan-mi, she lived in Dallas, Texas, for eight years before returning to Korea to pursue a singing career. Chungha gained fame as a contestant on Produce 101, finishing fourth and becoming a member of the girl group I.O.I. After the group disbanded, she debuted as a solo artist with the extended play "Hands on Me" in 2017. Chungha is known for her versatile talent and has made significant contributions to the K-pop industry.

Özge Yağız

Özge Yağız is a Turkish actress known for her work in television series. Graduating from Başkent University, she made her debut in the series "Adını Sen Koy" in 2018. She gained recognition for her leading role as Reyhan Tarhun in the romantic drama series "Yemin." Over the years, she has continued to showcase her talent in various TV series, earning accolades and nominations. Additionally, Yağız has ventured into film with roles in projects like "Başka Türlü Aşk" and "Beyaz Eşya." Her career continues to thrive with her ongoing role in the series "Safir."

Jeon Somi

Jeon Somi, born Ennik Somi Douma on March 9, 2001, is a South Korean and Canadian singer, rapper, and dancer signed under The Black Label. She gained widespread recognition as the first-place winner of the survival reality show "Produce 101" and as a member of the project girl group I.O.I. Following the disbandment of I.O.I, Somi signed with YG Entertainment's subsidiary, The Black Label, making her solo debut on June 13, 2019, with the single "Birthday." In 2021, she released her first studio album, "XOXO," featuring the hit single "Dumb Dumb." Born in Windsor, Ontario, to a South Korean mother and a Canadian father of Dutch descent, Somi has navigated a successful career in the K-pop industry, showcasing her talents as a versatile artist.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress known for her work in Spanish and Hollywood films. Born on April 30, 1988, in Cuba, she gained international recognition for her roles in "Blade Runner 2049" and "Knives Out." With a Golden Globe win for her performance in "No Time to Die" (2021), Armas is celebrated for her versatile and impactful contributions to the film industry.

Maudy Ayunda

Maudy Ayunda is an Indonesian pop sensation, born on Dec. 19, 1994. Not only a talented singer and actress, she is also a multilingual activist. Ayunda earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Oxford and pursued a unique joint MBA and Education degree at Stanford University. She gained fame with her debut album "Panggil Aku..." (2011) and received recognition on Forbes' "30 Under 30 Asia" list in 2020. In May 2022, she married Jesse Jiseok Choi, a Korean-American businessman.

Freen Sarocha Chankimha

Freen Sarocha Chankimha, born Aug. 8, 1998, in Bangkok, Thailand, is a renowned actress and model. Her breakthrough role in the 2022 Thai drama "GAP" elevated her to global acclaim. With a degree in public relations, she transitioned from Miss Teen Thailand 2016 to a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. At 25, Chankimha's net worth of $1.5 million reflects her success in acting, modeling, and social media.

Afra Saraçoğlu

Afra Saraçoğlu, born on Dec. 2, 1997, is a Turkish actress and model, known for winning the Shining Star Award at the 45th Golden Butterfly Awards in 2018. She gained recognition for her role as Seyran Şanlı in "Yalı Çapkını" (2022–present) and has appeared in TV series like "Fazilet Hanım ve Kızları" and "Öğretmen." Saraçoğlu has also starred in the BluTV series "Yeşilçam" and various films, showcasing her versatile talent in Turkish entertainment. Additionally, she has a notable presence in the theater scene, with performances like "Bir Barda Bir Gece" alongside Nurgül Yeşilçay. Explore her diverse filmography for a glimpse into her captivating career.

Savannah Clarke

Savannah Clarke, born July 9, 2003, is an Australian artist known for her diverse talents. A three-time Kids' Choice Awards winner, she gained early recognition in "The Sound of Music." Representing Australia in pop group Now United since 2020, she's a singer, dancer, and model. Clarke released her solo track "Home" and starred in "The Light Beyond the Trees." Her dynamic career showcases her versatility and global impact.

Urassaya Sperbund

Urassaya Sperbund, popularly known as Yaya, is a Thai actress and model born on March 18, 1993. Renowned for her versatile talent, she has received accolades such as two Suphannahong National Film Awards and a TV Gold Award. Starting with the sitcom "Peun See Long Hon" in 2008, she rose to fame with lead roles in series like "Duang Jai Akkanee," "Game Rai Game Rak," and "Kleun Cheewit." Her film successes include "Brother of the Year" and "Nakee 2." With a notable career and international recognition, Sperbund continues to captivate audiences with her performances.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson, born April 15, 1990, is an English actress renowned for her roles in "Harry Potter," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," and "Beauty and the Beast." Apart from acting, she's a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, advocate for gender equality, and co-founder of the gin brand Renais in 2023. Watson's impact spans from film to activism and sustainable fashion.

Maika Yamamoto

Maika Yamamoto, born Oct. 13, 1997, is a Japanese actress, TV personality, and model known for her roles in "Assassination Classroom" and "Minami-kun no Koibito." She made her debut in 2011 and later became an exclusive model for Nicola. With a diverse career, she published her first photobook in March 2018.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o is a Mexican-Kenyan actress celebrated for her award-winning roles, including "12 Years a Slave" (2013) and "Black Panther" (2018). Beyond acting, she is an advocate for various causes and authored the bestselling children's book "Sulwe." Named the most beautiful woman by People in 2014, Nyong'o continues to leave a lasting impact in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Dilraba Dilmurat

Dilraba Dilmurat, born June 3, 1992, is a Chinese actress, singer, and model of Uyghur descent. Rising to fame in 2013, she gained recognition with roles in popular dramas and received awards for her versatile talent. Dilraba is a prominent figure in the Chinese entertainment industry, known for her international influence.

Emily Mei

Emily Mei, born on Aug. 18, 1994, in Los Angeles, is an American-Chinese singer, songwriter, actress, and model. She gained attention with her singing debut in 2021, collaborating with artists like Sorn and Amber Liu. Mei, also a martial arts enthusiast and former figure skater, hosts Global Spin for GRAMMY Museum, interviewing various artists.

Doah (Kim Do-ah)

Kim Do-ah, also known as Doah, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress. She gained fame through Produce 48 and Girls Planet 999. A member of Fanatics and its sub-unit Fanatics-Flavor, she debuted in 2019. In 2023, Doah embarked on a solo career with the digital single "Dream Walking." She's also recognized as an Etude cosmetics brand model.

Golshifteh Farahani

Born on July 10, 1983, Farahani is an Iranian-French actress acclaimed for her roles in international films such as "M for Mother," "Body of Lies," and "Paterson." Beginning her career at a young age, she garnered early recognition for her performance in "The Pear Tree." Despite facing restrictions in Iran, her talent and versatility have established her as a prominent figure in the global film industry.

Thao Nhi Le

Lê Thảo Nhi, born on Nov. 1, 1994, is a German-Vietnamese beauty queen and successful entrepreneur. She gained recognition by securing the 1st Runner-up title at Miss Vietnam in Europe 2011 and later clinching the same position at Miss Universe Vietnam 2022. Thảo Nhi returned to Vietnam in 2018, founded the fashion brand Daphale Studios, and became an influential figure in the industry. Apart from her business ventures, she actively participated in anti-coup movements in Myanmar and is in a relationship with Nguyễn Bảo Long, a bar owner and restaurateur in Ho Chi Minh City.

Momo (Hirai Momo)

Momo Hirai, known as Momo, is a Japanese singer, rapper, and dancer in the South Korean group Twice. Momo gained early exposure to K-pop, joined JYP Entertainment, and debuted with Twice in 2015. She formed the sub-unit MiSaMo, which debuted in Japan in 2023. Momo is influenced by J-pop singer Namie Amuro and her older sister Hana. In 2022 and 2023, she became the brand muse for Wonjungyo, the ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger, and Miu Miu.

Janice Joostema

Janice Joostema, a Canadian celebrity model born on March 15, 1995, is renowned for her work with brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Buscemi. With over 1.3 million Instagram followers, she has a significant presence in the fashion industry. Joostema, with a diverse heritage (half Fijian, a quarter Dutch, and a quarter British), is the daughter of a former model and has a brother named Austin. She is romantically linked to pop singer Sarah Proctor and has a versatile career in photo shoots, runway modeling, and fashion designing.

Taylor Marie Hill

Taylor Marie Hil is an American model and former Victoria's Secret Angel. Discovered at 14, she quickly rose to fame, working with brands like Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors. Taylor has appeared in top fashion magazines and transitioned into acting with roles in films like "The Neon Demon" (2016) and "The Broken Hearts Gallery" (2020). She got engaged to Daniel Fryer in June 2021 and married in June 2023 in Winter Park, Colorado.

Nana Komatsu

Nana Komatsu is a Japanese actress and model known for her roles in films like "The World of Kanako" and "Destruction Babies." After making her Hollywood debut in "Silence" in 2019, Komatsu garnered acclaim, winning awards such as the Newcomer of The Year at the Japan Academy Film Prize. She has also served as a House Ambassador for Chanel since 2015. In 2023, she made history as the first Japanese national to be featured as the face of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Ready to Wear collection. Komatsu married actor Masaki Suda on Nov. 15, 2021.

Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly is a highly acclaimed Pakistani actress and model. Known for her versatile performances, she has won several awards, including five Hum Awards. Aly gained recognition for her roles in TV dramas like "Yaqeen Ka Safar," "O Rangreza," and "Alif." Her compelling performances have established her as one of Pakistan's top actresses in the entertainment industry.

Ayu Ting Ting

Ayu Ting Ting is an Indonesian dangdut singer, who started as a wedding singer and gained fame with her 2006 song "Alamat Palsu." Ayu emphasizes on her voice and rejects the typical sensuality in dangdut culture. She adopted the stage name "Ting Ting" from her lyrics.

Audreyana Michelle

Audreyana Michelle is a 24-year-old American model and social media influencer. She gained fame in 2017, and started her successful modeling career after a viral photo with a celebrity. Based in Arizona, Audreyana has collaborated with brands like Pac Sun and Khloe Kardashian's Good American Line. With over 500 thousand Instagram followers, she is represented by agencies like Freedom Models and AZ Agency. Michelle is also known for her relationship with Austin Rivers, and they share a child. Her net worth stands at $500k.

Jenaya Lee

Jenaya Lee is a 15-year-old Swiss TikTok star, model, and influencer. She gained popularity through her Instagram account, and boasts of 220,000 followers. Starting her modeling career at the age of 3, Lee has been recognized as one of the top 100 beautiful faces for 2021 by TC Candler.

Kim Yong-sun

Solar, born Kim Yong-sun on Feb. 21, 1991, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actress known for her role as the leader and vocalist of the girl group Mamamoo. She made her solo debut in 2020 with the single "Spit It Out" and later released her first extended play "容: Face" in 2022. Solar has ventured into musical acting and gained recognition for her variety show appearances, winning awards for her entertaining contributions. She continues to be a prominent figure in the K-pop industry and has showcased her versatility in music and entertainment.

Marta Diaz

Marta Díaz is a 23-year-old Spanish Instagram star, with over 3.4 million followers. She also has 5 million followers on TikTok, where she shares fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content. Diaz published her book "Todo Lo Que Nunca Te Dije" in October 2019. She is the younger sister of YouTuber AlphaSniper97 and has been linked to soccer player Sergio Reguilón and YouTube star TheGrefg.

Zhu Zhu

Zhu Zhu was born on July 19, 1984, in Beijing. The actress, singer, and hostess gained fame as an MTV China VJ and later expanded her career to acting and singing. Zhu Zhu made her film debut in 2010's "What Women Want" and achieved international recognition with roles in "The Man with the Iron Fists" and "Cloud Atlas." Beyond her career, she has an educational background in electronics and information engineering from Beijing Technology and Business University. In 2021, Zhu Zhu married Wang Yunjia, and they welcomed their daughter, Pearl, in September 2021.

Carina Zavline

Carina Zavline, born on March 11, 1997, in Munich, Germany, is a popular Instagram model and influencer with over 580,000 followers. Known for her fitness posts and unique modeling shoots, Zavline emphasizes health through regular workouts and yoga. Even though she keeps her personal life private, Zaveline does share her vibrant personality on Instagram and TikTok.

Satomi Ishihara

Satomi Ishihara, born Kuniko Ishigami in Tokyo on Dec. 24, 1986, is a celebrated Japanese actress known for her roles in TV dramas like "Shitsuren Chocolatier." She began her career at 17 and received award nominations for her performances. Apart from acting, she served as an ambassador for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics torch relay. Satomi married Wang Yunjia in March 2021 and welcomed their first child in April 2022. Her career includes notable TV dramas and international films like "Cloud Atlas."

Adut Akech Bior

Adut Akech Bior, born Dec. 25, 1999, is a South Sudanese-Australian model. Discovered at 16, she debuted at Saint Laurent's S/S 17 show and gained recognition as "Model of the Year" in 2018 and 2019. Akech has walked for top brands, appeared in Vogue, and collaborated with the United Nations Refugee Agency. In 2020, she starred in Beyoncé's "Black Is King." In 2022, Akech featured in fall campaigns for Michael Kors and Victoria's Secret, also gracing the cover of W Magazine's September issue.

Lilly Collins

Lily Collins, born on March 18, 1989, is a British-American actress known for her roles in "The Blind Side," "Mirror Mirror," and "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones." She received acclaim for "Rules Don't Apply" and "To the Bone," earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for "Emily in Paris." Collins also shared her personal struggles in her memoir "Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me." Born in Guildford, Surrey, she moved to Los Angeles after her parents' divorce, graduated from Harvard-Westlake School, and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, born on July 22, 1992, is an American singer, actress, and producer. She gained fame as Alex Russo on Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place." Starting her music career with the band Selena Gomez & the Scene, she later pursued a successful solo path. Gomez is also a philanthropist, and an advocate for mental health, gender equality, and LGBT rights. She also founded the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health awareness. She's recognized for her achievements in music, acting, and business, making her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Asli Atil

Asli Atil, born on July 15, 2000, is a Turkish actress, Instagram model, and TikTok star. Hailing from Istanbul, Atil has gained popularity for her acting skills, fashion sense, and social media presence. Known for her role in the movie "Kusatma Yedi Uyuyanlar" (2019), she has a significant following on Instagram and TikTok. Atil started her career around April 2014 and has become a rising star in Turkish cinema.

Sandrinna Michelle

Sandrinna Michelle Skornicki, born on Jan. 11, 2007, in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, is a 17-year-old actress of American-Uzbekistan and Korean-East Java descent. Active since 2011, she has appeared in films like "This Is Cinta" and "Surga yang Tak Dirindukan" and dramas like "Bintang Untuk Baim" and "Nada Cinta." Sandrinna has won awards, including Aktris Utama Paling Top at the SCTV Awards 2020.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink, born April 16, 2002, is an American actress renowned for her role as Max Mayfield in "Stranger Things." Beginning her acting journey at seven, Sink made her mark on Broadway in "Annie" and "The Audience." She debuted in film with "Chuck" (2016) and earned acclaim for "Fear Street." Sink's versatility shines in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" and Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" (2022), earning her a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination. Raised in Texas, her early love for theater led to a successful acting career.

Eva De Dominici

Eva De Dominici, born on April 21, 1995, is an Argentine model and actress. She began her career in 2005 as a model and gained fame for her villainous role in "Los ricos no piden permiso." Despite childhood challenges due to a dental accident, she excelled in her acting career. In her personal life, she dated Joaquín Furriel and later Eduardo Cruz, with whom she has a son, Cairo Cruz. Dominici has an extensive filmography, including TV series like "Dulce Amor" and "The Cleaning Lady," as well as movies like "Cosmic Sin."

Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, born in 1999, is an Indian model and beauty queen. She won Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and later participated in Miss Diva 2021, securing titles like Miss Beautiful Skin, Smile, and Talented. Crowned Miss Diva 2021, she represented India at Miss Universe 2021, reaching the top 5 and emphasizing environmental concerns during the competition.

Gyoten Yurina

Gyoten Yurina, also known as Yurina, is a Japanese pop singer and idol associated with AKB48 since 2014. Born on March 14, 1999, in Kagawa, Japan, she has been part of Team 4 and concurrently held a position in Team 8 as the representative of Kagawa. Yurina actively participates in AKB48 singles, albums, and stage units, showcasing her talent and versatility in the Japanese pop music scene.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney, born on Sept. 12, 1997, is an acclaimed American actress known for her roles in "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus." Starting her career in TV shows like "Everything Sucks!" and "The Handmaid's Tale," she gained recognition in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." In 2023, Sweeney received praise for portraying Reality Winner in "Reality" and starred in the hit romantic comedy "Anyone but You." Beyond acting, she founded Fifty-Fifty Films. With Emmy nominations and critical acclaim, Sweeney is a rising star in Hollywood, set to appear in upcoming projects like "Madame Web."

Berta Castane

Berta Castañé García, born on Nov. 5, 2002, in Sabadell, Spain, is a talented actress and model. She gained recognition for her roles in Antena 3 series like "Bajo sospecha" (2015) and "El secreto de Puente Viejo" (2019–2020). Berta began her career as a child model and later transitioned into television and film. With a notable film debut in "Oh, quina Joia!" (2016), she continued to shine in various series and films, showcasing her versatility and talent.

Song Yu Qi

Yuqi, a Chinese singer under Cube Entertainment, is the lead vocalist and lead dancer of the South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE. She ventured into a solo career with her debut single album "A Page" in May 2021. Apart from her music career, Yuqi has made notable appearances on various TV shows, showcasing her versatility as a performer. Her involvement in a range of programs, from celebrity dramas to music festivals, highlights her diverse talents and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Tiang xi wei

Tian Xi Wei is a Chinese actress born on Oct. 14, 1997, in Chongqing. She is known for her talent and versatility in acting. Standing at a height of 168cm, Tian is represented by Star Agency. She gained recognition for her roles in various TV series, such as "Moonlit Reunion," "Guardians of the Dafeng," "In Between," and "Romance on the Farm." Tian Xi Wei's notable performances also include roles in movies like "Farewell To My Long Past." She studied at the Shanghai Theater Academy. In 2022, she was honored with the title of Improved Actor of the Year at the Weibo Night awards.

Thylane Blondeau

Thylane Blondeau, born in 2001, is a French model and actress. She gained fame at a young age, after being crowned "Most Beautiful Girl in The World" at the age of six. She then continued modeling, signing with IMG Models in 2015. Blondeau ventured into acting with her debut in "Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues" (2015) and founded the clothing brand Heaven May in 2018. Known for her beauty, she topped TC Candler's "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list in 2018. At 5'6", she's considered one of the shorter models. Thylane underwent successful surgery for ovarian cysts in October 2021.

Beby Tsabina

Beby Tsabina, born on Oct. 27, 2002, is an Indonesian actress, model, and singer known for her roles in "Anak Jalanan" and "Mermaid in Love." She made her big-screen debut in "Dear Nathan" (2017) and secured her first lead role in "Rentang Kisah" (2020). She gained recognition for her role as Ruby and won awards for "Rentang Kisah" at the Indonesian Movie Actors Awards 2021. She's actively involved in films and starred in the successful web series "Antares."

Rebecca Patricia Armstrong

Rebecca Patricia Armstrong, known as Becky, is a Thai actress, model, and singer, born on Dec. 5, 2002. Half British and half Thai, she gained fame for roles in dramas like "Turn Type: Season 2" and "Gap the Series." Armstrong owns the apparel brand bonbon and is CEO of Cielor. Armstrong, who is studying law and psychology at the University of Essex, aspires to become a barrister. Apart from her substantial online following, her talent and dedication have earned her awards in the entertainment industry.

Kwon Eun Bi

Kwon Eun-bi, born on Sept. 27, 1995, is a South Korean singer and actress. She initially debuted in the girl group Ye-A before joining Woollim Entertainment. After participating in Produce 48, she became the leader of Iz*One. Following Iz*One's disbandment, she debuted as a solo artist, releasing her first EP "Open" in August 2021. Kwon has showcased her talents not only as a singer, but also as a songwriter and host, earning recognition in various awards and nominations.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, born on June 13, 1992, is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi films. She debuted in the Telugu film "Loafer" (2015) and gained recognition with "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016). Patani starred in films like "Baaghi 2" (2018), "Malang" (2020), and "Ek Villain Returns" (2022). Beyond acting, she appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2019. Patani's career reflects early successes and notable performances, including her role in "Malang," which received critical acclaim.

Kaylyn Slevin

Kaylyn Slevin, born on Dec. 28, 2000, is an American actress, dancer, model, and social media influencer. She gained prominence for her role as Beatrice in the TV series "Chicken Girls" and started her career as a model, appearing in numerous commercials from a young age. Selvin's breakthrough came with AwesomenessTV's "LA Story" in 2016. She won the 2017 Miss Malibu Teen USA pageant and has a significant social media following. Managed by The Osbrink Agency in Los Angeles, she continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.

Ahlem Fekih:

Born on Jan. 3, 1997, in Sousse, Tunisia, she is a model, actress, and TV personality. Renowned for her role as Warda in the sitcom "Kesmat Wkhayen" and as a panelist on "Jeu Dit Tout," she has gained a substantial fanbase with over 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account. Fekih made her TV debut in 2019 on Omour Jedia and is active on TikTok, where she shares comedic lip syncs and vlog-style content. With a rising presence, she continues to captivate audiences with her talents and engaging social media posts.

Halle Bailey

Halle Lynn Bailey, born on March 27, 2000, is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Initially known as one half of the duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister Chloe Bailey, they gained fame with albums like "The Kids Are Alright" and "Ungodly Hour," earning five Grammy nominations. In 2023, Halle released her debut solo single "Angel," nominated for a Grammy Award. As an actress, she appeared in "Grown-ish" and had lead roles in Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and "The Color Purple" musical film.

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Harriet Dynevor, born on April 17, 1995, is a British actress known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix drama "The Bridgertons" (2020-present). She started her career as a child actress in BBC's "Waterloo Road" (2009-2010) and played a lead role in the crime drama series "Snatch" (2017-2018). Born in Trafford, Manchester, to drama writer Tim Dynevor and actress Sally Dynevor, she attended Oakfield Nursery School and Cheadle Hulme School. Dynevor made her feature film debut in the 2021 biopic "The Color Room."

Candela Gallo

Candela Gallo, born on Aug. 25, 2003, is a 20-year-old Argentinian TikTok sensation known for her lively lip syncs, fashion, and style content. Her videos, often featuring her pet cat, have gained her over 650,000 followers on TikTok. Galloa, also a model, shares music from artists like Rauw Alejandro and Soulja Boy, showcasing her vibrant personality. She is associated with fellow Argentinian TikTok star Luciana Milessi.

Anna Jobling

Anna Ellisa Gustin Jobling Abdul Rahman, born on Aug. 14, 2000, is a Malaysian model, actress, and host. She gained recognition through TV dramas like "Shah Alam 40000" and "Keluarga Baha Don." Jobling's acting career includes the film "Pasal Kau!" and the drama "Melur Untuk Firdaus." Jobling gained international attention after being listed in TC Candler's "100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022."

