When it comes to portraying characters in movies, Hollywood actors are always the barometer. These artists have not only proven that they have conquered a difficult field, but they have also shown the skills and characteristics Hollywood requires from every actor.

30.

Here are the 30 most popular actors in Hollywood in 2024.

Richard Gere

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31, 1949, Richard Tiffany Gere is an actor and producer. He gained fame for his roles in romantic films such as "Pretty Woman," "An Officer and a Gentleman" and "Chicago."

29.

Will Smith

Willard Carroll Smith Jr., born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 25, 1968, is an actor, rapper and producer. Known for his charismatic performances, he has starred in blockbuster films like "Men in Black," "Independence Day" and "The Pursuit of Happyness."

28.

Tom Hanks

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, born in Concord, California, on July 9, 1956, is an Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker. Renowned for his versatility and likability, Hanks has starred in classic films such as "Forrest Gump," "Saving Private Ryan" and "Cast Away."

27.

Bruce Willis

Walter Bruce Willis, born in Idar-Oberstein, West Germany on March 19, 1955, is an actor, producer and singer. Known for his roles in action films such as "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," Willis has become a prominent figure in Hollywood.

26.

Gerard Butler

Born in Paisley, Scotland on Nov. 13, 1969, Gerard Butler is a Scottish actor and producer. He gained popularity for his roles in films like "300," "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Olympus Has Fallen," showcasing his versatility in various genres.

25.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Kim Coppola, known professionally as Nicolas Cage, was born in Long Beach, California, on Jan. 7, 1964. An Academy Award-winning actor, Cage has showcased his talent in a wide range of films including "Leaving Las Vegas," "Face/Off" and "National Treasure."

24.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Charles Reeves, born in Beirut, Lebanon on Sept. 2, 1964, is a Canadian actor and producer. Known for his roles in action films such as "The Matrix" series, "John Wick" and "Speed," Reeves has gained a reputation for his humility and versatility.

23.

Morgan Freeman

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 1, 1937, Morgan Freeman is an Academy Award-winning actor, producer and narrator. Known for his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Freeman has delivered memorable performances in films like "The Shawshank Redemption," "Million Dollar Baby" and "Driving Miss Daisy."

22.

Christian Bale

Born in Haverfordwest, Wales on Jan. 30, 1974, Christian Bale is an English actor known for his remarkable transformations and intense performances. He has starred in acclaimed films such as "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "American Psycho" and "The Fighter," earning several awards for his versatile acting.

21.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, born in New York City on July 6, 1946, is a multi-talented actor, director, producer and screenwriter. He gained international fame for his iconic roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" film series, establishing himself as a legendary action star.

20.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Born in Thal, Styria, Austria on July 30, 1947, Arnold Schwarzenegger is a bodybuilder, actor and former politician. Known as "The Terminator," Schwarzenegger became a global icon through his roles in action films such as "Predator," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Total Recall."

19.

John Travolta

John Joseph Travolta, born in Englewood, New Jersey, on Feb. 18, 1954, is an actor, producer, dancer and singer. Travolta rose to fame with roles in "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease" and continued his successful career with films like "Pulp Fiction" and "Get Shorty."

18.

Bradley Cooper

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 5, 1975, Bradley Cooper is an actor and filmmaker. He achieved widespread acclaim for his roles in "Silver Linings Playbook," "American Sniper" and "A Star Is Born," which he also directed.

17.

Brad Pitt

William Bradley Pitt, born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on Dec. 18, 1963, is an actor and film producer. Pitt gained recognition for his performances in films such as "Fight Club," "Inglourious Basterds" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

16.

Russell Crowe

Russell Ira Crowe, born in Wellington, New Zealand on April 7, 1964, is an actor and film producer. He is acclaimed for his roles in "Gladiator," "A Beautiful Mind" and "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World."

15.

Denzel Washington

Born in Mount Vernon, New York, on Dec. 28, 1954, Denzel Washington is an Academy Award-winning actor known for his powerful and diverse performances. His notable movies include "Training Day," "Malcolm X" and "Glory."

14.

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Fowler, born in South Orange, New Jersey, on July 26, 1959, is an actor, producer and director. Known for his versatility, Spacey has received acclaim for his roles in "The Usual Suspects," "American Beauty" and the TV series "House of Cards."

13.

Robert De Niro

Born in New York City on Aug. 17, 1943, Robert De Niro is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. He has delivered unforgettable performances in films like "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull" and "Goodfellas" and earned multiple Academy Awards throughout his illustrious career.

12.

Al Pacino

Alfredo James Pacino, born in New York City on April 25, 1940, is a legendary actor and filmmaker. Known for his powerful performances, Pacino has starred in classics like "The Godfather" trilogy, "Scarface" and "Scent of a Woman," for which he won an Academy Award.

11.

Mel Gibson

Born in Peekskill, New York, on Jan. 3, 1956, Mel Gibson is an actor, director and producer. He gained fame for his roles in iconic films such as "Mad Max," "Braveheart" and "Lethal Weapon." Gibson has had a successful career both in front of and behind the camera.

10.

Hugh Jackman

Born in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 12, 1968, Hugh Jackman is an accomplished actor, singer and producer. He gained international fame for his role as Wolverine in the "X-Men" series and has received critical acclaim for his performances in films like "Les Misérables" and "The Greatest Showman."

9.

Chris Evans

Christopher Robert Evans, born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 13, 1981, is an actor best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans has also starred in films like "Snowpiercer," "Knives Out" and "Fantastic Four."

8.

Chris Hemsworth

Christopher Hemsworth, born in Melbourne, Australia on Aug. 11, 1983, is an actor widely recognized for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth has showcased his versatility in films like "Rush," "Snow White and the Huntsman" and "Extraction."

7.

Henry Cavill

Born in Jersey, Channel Islands on May 5, 1983, Henry Cavill is a British actor best known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. He has also appeared in films like "Man of Steel," "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" and the Netflix series "The Witcher."

6.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio, born in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 11, 1974, is an Academy Award-winning actor and environmental activist. DiCaprio has starred in numerous acclaimed films, including "Titanic," "Inception" and "The Revenant."

5.

Robert Downey Jr.

Born in Manhattan, New York on April 4, 1965, Robert Downey Jr. has had a prolific career in acting. He is best known for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey has received critical acclaim for roles in films such as "Chaplin" and "Sherlock Holmes."

4.

Johnny Depp

Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on June 9, 1963, Johnny Depp is an acclaimed actor known for his versatile roles. Depp gained fame through films like "Edward Scissorhands," "Pirates of the Caribbean" series and "Sweeney Todd." His ability to embody diverse characters has made him a beloved figure in the film industry.

3.

Tom Cruise

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, widely known as Tom Cruise, was born in Syracuse, New York, on July 3, 1962. As one of the most successful and enduring actors in Hollywood, Cruise has been a leading man in iconic films such as "Top Gun," "Mission: Impossible" series and "Jerry Maguire."

2.

Vin Diesel

Born Mark Sinclair in Alameda County, California, on July 18, 1967, Vin Diesel is an actor, producer and director. He gained widespread fame for his role as Dominic Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and has been a prominent figure in action films like "XXX" and "The Chronicles of Riddick."

1.

Dwayne Johnson

More popularly known as "The Rock," Dwayne Johnson is a professional wrestler turned actor and producer. Born in Hayward, California, on May 2, 1972, he rose to fame in the wrestling world before transitioning to Hollywood. Johnson has become one of the highest-paid and most recognizable actors, starring in blockbuster films like "Jumanji," "Fast & Furious" and "Moana."

Hollywood rocks!

Indeed, the movies of these actors have been among the top-grossing ones that you may have watched. These most popular actors in Hollywood show no signs of stopping, and one can simply expect to see more of them in movies this year and beyond.