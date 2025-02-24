MSNBC has reportedly cancelled political commentator Joy Reid's show, as the network's new president, Rebecca Kutler, continues to revamp the programming slate.

A source revealed that Kutler will replace Reid's show, "The ReidOut," which has aired at 7.00 p.m. ET since 2020, with co-hosts from "The Weekend" -- Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez, the New York Times reported.

Reid's last show is scheduled for sometime this week. Before hosting "The ReidOut," Reid was the host of MSNBC's weekend talk show "AM Joy" from 2016 to 2020. "The Weekend," on the other hand, currently airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. ET.

The source mentioned the viewership of this show has increased by 35% in its time slot.

MSNBC reshapes primetime lineup

MSNBC, known for its progressive and left-leaning political stance, has witnessed a 77% growth in primetime viewership and 34% increase in total daily viewership since Donald Trump returned as president.

According to a source, Kutler was expected to announce more programming changes to several MSNBC shows.

Jen Psaki, whose show debuted in 2023 with the backing of Kutler, was set to take over a primetime slot during the week. Her show, "Inside with Jen Psaki," is currently the network's top-rated weekend program.

Before joining MSNBC, Psaki was a CNN political contributor from 2017 to 2020 and later served as President Joe Biden's White House press secretary. Psaki may take over the 9:00 p.m. ET timeslot once Rachel Maddow scales back to hosting just one night a week, after the first 100 days of Trump's presidency.

The"Alex Wagner Tonight" show that airs from Tuesday to Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET in place of "The Rachel Maddow Show," will not be returning to the primetime lineup. Instead, Alex Wagner has taken on a special assignment role and will continue working with MSNBC as a correspondent.

Kutler plans new additions to MSNBC

Kutler is also reportedly looking to add new voices to MSNBC, including Eugene Daniels, a White House correspondent for Politico, and Melissa Murray, a law professor at New York University.

During an internal meeting earlier this month, Kutler told MSNBC leaders, "This is going to be a really exciting time but also a challenging time," Forbes reported. "I think it's important that we as leaders are honest about that and about the challenges ahead. Our jobs are hard on a normal day, and these are not normal times."