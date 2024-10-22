An alleged burglar was arrested naked inside a Michigan woman's home, where he was found playing music and using photos of her deceased husband to fuel a bonfire.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a possible burglary just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest citation obtained by FOX 56. The homeowner called 911 when she heard music coming from her home at a time when no one should have been inside.

Officers said music was audible from the other side of a locked door, from which 24-year-old Mike Wilson Jr. allegedly emerged naked and was arrested without incident.

A bonfire was discovered burning inside the home's sunroom, which the homeowner noted contained burnt photo albums filled with pictures of her late husband.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court Friday where he faces charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree arson.