Nancy Pelosi's Husband Raises Eyebrows With Massive Well-Timed Sale Of Visa Shares
The former speaker of the House's husband reportedly made up to $1 million
Nancy Pelosi's husband's latest stock market move is raising eyebrows.
California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband sold Visa stock worth up to $1 million less than three months before the Department of Justice sued the financial institution for allegedly monopolizing the U.S. debit card market. This isn't the first time Paul Pelosi has traded at an opportune time.
On July 1, Paul Pelosi, who owns San Francisco-based investment and consulting firm Financial Leasing Services, Inc., sold 2,000 shares of Visa stock, and on Sep. 23, the DOJ announced its civil antitrust lawsuit, according to an X post from @PelosiTracker_, which has been keeping tabs on Pelosi's investments since 2022.
The post's comment section filled X users questioning the sale's timing.
Many also argued politicians' families should be forbidden from trading stocks, a sentiment with which both sides of Congress agree. They have proposed legislation banning lawmakers and their family members from owning stock because of the increased potential for insider trading, according to Fox Business.
In 2022, Pelosi bought more than $1 million in Nvidia call options weeks before Congress approved billions in subsidies to the chip manufacturing industry. He later sold them because his wife was criticized for the timing. Per Fox Business, Pelosi made nearly $4 million in six months this year thanks to his other investments in Nvidia stock.
As it stands, lawmakers' spouses can make trades for industries and companies their partners regulate, but it's illegal for Congress members and their family members to profit from inside information.
