Nasdaq Stops Trading In Trump Media Stock Due To Volatility, Shares Close Down Almost 10%
The plunge ended a nearly 150% rebound since shares hit a record low last month
Shares in former President Donald Trump's social media company closed down nearly 10% Tuesday after volatility led the Nasdaq Composite to briefly halt trading of the stock.
The price of Trump Media & Technology Group, which closed Friday at $29.95 a share, was up more than 13% Tuesday afternoon before it reversed course and plunged to 6% down, prompting the five-minute stoppage, CNBC reported.
But the price continued to fall after trading in DJT, which owns Trump's Truth Social website, resumed at 2:47 p.m. ET, CNBC said. The stock closed at $27.06 a share, down 9.65%.
That ended a nearly 150% rebound since it hit a record low of $12.15 on Sept. 23, according to CNN, which on Monday termed it an "epic comeback" tied to Trump's perceived chances of beating Vice President Kamala Harris in November.
Tuesday's session saw more than 97 million DJT shares trade hands, the most since the company's stock began trading in March after it merged with a blank-check business, CNBC said.
A lockup agreement barred Trump and other company insiders from selling their shares until Sept. 19.
Trump has said he had "absolutely no intention of selling" but a major investor, United Atlantic Ventures, dumped nearly all of its 11 million shares after the lockup period ended.
Trump owns nearly 57% of Trump Media and his stake, worth about $3 billion, accounts for more than half his fortune, according to CNBC.
Forbes' "Real-Time Billionaires List" on Tuesday estimated Trump's net worth at $5.2 billion, down nearly 6% and ranking him No. 646 among the world's wealthiest people.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Cars, Chlamydia Threaten Australian Koalas
-
Can Biodiversity Credits Unlock Billions For Nature?
-
In The Colombian Pacific, Fighting To Save Sharks
-
Retailers Face Scary Halloween As Customers Cut Back On Spending
-
Alexei Navalny Wrote He Knew He Would Die In Prison In New Memoir
-
Harris Releasing Her Medical Records; Campaign Will Challenge Trump To Do The Same
-
Nobel Prize A Timely Reminder, Hiroshima Locals Say
-
Meghan McCain Calls Out Harris For Invoking Her Dad's Name, Threatens To 'Spill The Tea'
-
Deadbeat: Cities Seeking More Than $750,00 From Trump Campaign Owed For Rallies
-
Trump Camp Calls For Military Aircraft, Vehicles For Campaign, Citing Concerns Over Potential Iran Threat