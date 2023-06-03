KEY POINTS Natalie Portman's husband Benjamin Millepied was linked to climate activist Camille Étienne by a French outlet

The alleged extramarital affair was reportedly "short-lived" and is now over, a report claims

Millepied is allegedly doing his best to get his wife's forgiveness

Natalie Portman and her husband of nearly 11 years, Benjamin Millepied, are staying together after their marriage was rocked by allegations that he had an extramarital affair, according to reports.

Page Six and People, citing unnamed sources, reported that Millepied, 45, and Portman, 41, have not split and are privately working through marital struggles after she discovered his alleged affair. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

Anonymous insiders claimed to Page Six that the actress and her director/choreographer husband separated last year but later got back together.

However, a report in the French magazine Voici alleged this week that Millepied has been spending time with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

"They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family," one unnamed source close to Portman and Millepied told Page Six.

The Oscar winner is "incredibly private," and her "biggest focus right now is protecting the kids," the source added.

Another unnamed source close to the pair also confirmed to People that Portman and Millepied are still together despite his alleged "enormous mistake."

"He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the insider claimed. "Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

Another anonymous source claimed to People that Millepied's alleged extramarital affair "was short-lived and it is over," without identifying the person the ballet dancer allegedly cheated with.

Reps for Portman and Millepied did not comment on the claims when both outlets contacted them.

This comes after the Voici report alleged Friday that "in early March, the star of the 'Star Wars' saga discovered that her husband was having an affair with a young woman."

The French outlet published images of Millepied and Étienne allegedly going into his office separately on May 24 and exiting 10 minutes apart almost two hours later.

Portman met Millepied in 2009 while filming her psychological horror film "Black Swan." He served as the film's choreographer as she learned the ballet sequences.

They got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot on Aug. 4, 2012. They have welcomed two children — son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 6.

In a previous interview, the "Thor" actress opened up about their first meeting and how she knew that he was the one for her.

"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman said of "Black Swan" during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. "... He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] ... It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"

In May, Portman showed up alone at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO docuseries "Angel City." Her husband was also noticeably absent when she attended the Cannes Film Festival to roll out her movie "May December" with co-star Julianne Moore.

However, after the film festival, Portman and Millepied were photographed together at a Beyoncé concert in Paris on May 26. They were also snapped kissing while having dinner in the French city Monday.