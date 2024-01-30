Transitioning from college athletics (Track & Field) to the professional arena presents numerous challenges for athletes. They often find themselves struggling with the sudden emptiness caused by the lack of camaraderie, daily routines and top-notch facilities. This sudden departure often leads to financial strain, career uncertainty and mental health struggles, pushing athletes out of the sport entirely.

College Track & Field athletes confront substantial financial hurdles and instability when they switch to professional athletics. The absence of compensation for using their name, image and likeness (NIL) complicates their financial struggles, making it difficult for them to establish themselves in the professional arena. Career uncertainty is a significant issue, leading to frustration and purposelessness. Limited opportunities further exacerbate this uncertainty, leaving many talented individuals with unrealized aspirations. Mental health challenges also arise during this transition, causing increased stress, anxiety and depression, which can negatively impact their mental well-being for years to come.

In most major sports, collegiate athletes have an opportunity to be drafted into a professional league. This is not the case for Track & Field Athletes. This is where North American Track & Field League® (NATFL™ ) has stepped forward as a game-changing entity. Co-founders Lauretta and Joseph Codrington recognized the gaps that existed for athletes transitioning from college to the professional arena. NATFL™, born out of the two founders' vision, offers a unique platform for collegiate athletes to showcase their talents and seamlessly transition into the professional ranks, aligning with the significance of major leagues.

Joseph Codrington, drawing from his own experiences as a collegiate athlete and over 20 years as a Track & Field agent, emphasizes the league's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity. He states, "NATFL™ was created to give back and reshape the narrative for young athletes. We're not just creating a league; we're creating a platform where dreams can thrive and legacies are built."

In August 2021, NATFL™ initiated the recruitment process for athletes and support staff, holding tryouts for their three Corporate Teams – the Detroit Turbines™, Chicago Blazing Storm™ and New York Quicksteppers™. This endeavor attracted talented athletes both locally and globally, setting the stage for a league that prioritizes both potential and opportunities.

As NATFL™ evolves, it focuses on expanding its brand and refining its athletes' skills. The league is actively involved in developing athletes' interview skills, strengthening team cohesion, establishing partnerships with businesses and sponsors, and creating outreach programs to support local communities.

May 4, 2024, marks a pivotal moment for NATFL™, as it hosts a spectacular event featuring a diverse range of track and field competitions. From the thrilling 100-meter sprint to the graceful high jump, this event promises excitement and skill, providing a stage for athletes to shine. Music, vendors, and activities for kids will also be available to make the event fun. The commitment NATFL™ has to foster partnerships is evident in the VIP section tailored for sponsors and investors, underscoring the league's dedication to creating lasting alliances. The gates open at 10 am, the events kick off at 1 pm, and the day concludes at 3 pm, leaving spectators and participants alike with memories of an unforgettable showcase.

A significant player in supporting the mission of NATFL™ is the major sponsor, Mondo. Renowned for its legacy, this premiere sports flooring manufacturing company's partnership with NATFL™ symbolizes durability and longevity. What sets the company apart is its strategic decision to maximize revenue by utilizing creative methods of sponsorship, ensuring revenue opportunities for both athletes and the league. The presence of Mondo's logo on athletes' uniforms becomes a visual representation of this commitment, echoing the company's tracks used in various competitions around the world.

The strategic vision of NATFL™ involves expanding the frequency of competitions. The league plans to utilize its existing 3 corporate teams as a model to license another 15 across the United States. Therefore led to a total of 18 teams contesting 16 competitions per season across Western, Central, and Eastern Conferences, culminating in a highly anticipated National Championship. The envisioning of corporate teams as building blocks aims to attract investors and generate revenue, ensuring a sustainable model for the league and its athletes.

NATFL™ is a catalyst for change in a sports landscape marked by inequalities. The Codringtons' vision goes beyond breaking records and ensuring equal opportunities for all athletes, regardless of background. Their commitment to sports inclusivity is reflected in their May 4th event, shaping the future of Track & Field.

The Codringtons shed light on the inequities faced by African Americans in professional sports. They state, "Our journey began not to be the first African American owners of a professional sports league, but to level the playing field for all track athletes. We want to make a difference, and NATFL™ is our way of breaking barriers and creating opportunities for athletes, irrespective of their background." The Codringtons' journey exemplifies the transformative power of sports, where passion meets purpose, and opportunities transcend boundaries.