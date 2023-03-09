Nothing disappears faster than a plate of meatballs sitting at the center of a crowded dinner table.

Bring out your favorite meatball recipes in view of National Meatball Day which is celebrated March 9 every year.

Meatballs are popular around the world and is the ultimate comfort food that can be made from nearly any protein in your pantry. Beef, pork and veal meatballs are among the most popular ingredients, however, you would find recipes where chicken or fish is the star of the dish.

The exact origin of meatballs is unknown. But recipes for this delectable dish have traversed across borders through centuries and made their way to the corners of the world.

As a result, different countries have their own versions of meatballs today. While the Chinese have Lion's Head meatballs, the Indians have kofta. Spanish, on the other hand, have albondigas, while the Dutch have bitterballen, according to The Atlantic.

Author Daniel Handler said meatballs have a lot in common with miracles.

"Miracles are like meatballs, because nobody can exactly agree on what they are made of, where they come from, or how often they should appear," Handler said.

No matter where they come from or what they are made of, one can't get enough of meatballs. Here are some tips to make sure they are the hero of your meal.

1. Choose your meat well

It all starts with the meat! A combination of different ground meats is always the best choice to enjoy big flavors. You are likely to get more tender meatballs when fatty meats like beef, lamb and pork are used. Chicken and turkey breast can sometimes yield dry and tough meatballs.

2. Don't forget to season generously

No meatball recipe is complete without seasoning. One teaspoon of salt per pound of meat is a good rule to keep in mind unless you are using a salty kind of cheese. Also, remember the goodness of spices and herbs while cooking meatballs. And if you're worried about your meatballs being bland, grab some garlic from your pantry.

3. Try homemade breadcrumbs

Storebought crumbs can be lackluster after spending a while on shelves. Try making breadcrumbs at home since it's easier than you think to give your meatballs an extra punch.

4. Get handsy

When your mix is ready in a bowl, ditch the spoon and use your hands to mix all your ingredients. Combine everything together thoroughly while ensuring that you are still able to spot pieces of ground meat.

5. Brown the balls first

It's best to sear the meatballs first to get a brown crust before braising them. You don't have to worry about overdoing them later because the meatballs usually do not overcook when they are being braised in a sauce.