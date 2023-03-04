Since 2018, each year on March 4, National Sons Day recognizes the impact sons have on their parents' lives and how those around them shape his future.

It is up to parents to raise their children to be better versions of themselves, and the holiday, created by Jill Nico, encourages parents to set boundaries and become the role models their son needs as they navigate life.

Whether he is the first boy born to the family or has numerous siblings, consider observing National Sons Day by sharing these quotes compiled from Parade and Quotement below:

1. "A man ain't nothing but a man. But a son? Well, now, that's somebody." — Toni Morrison

2. "The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son." — Sarah Shahi

3. "I live for my sons. I would be lost without them." — Princess Diana

4. "Your son will open your eyes, broaden your knowledge, and help your sense of humor. " — Michael Thompson

5. "Sons are the anchors of a mother's life." — Sophocles

6. "And he said to him, 'Son, you have always been with me, and all that is mine is yours.'" — Luke 15:31

7. "Let your boys test their wings. They may not be eagles, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't soar free." — C.J. Milbrandt

8. "Men are what their mothers made them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

9. "Boys are beyond the range of anyone's sure understanding, at least when they are between the ages of 18 months and 90 years." — James Thurber

10. "Sons are born to make their fathers better men." ― Mekael Shane

11. "Be strong out there, my son. Look for the love and kindness in others. Forgive yourself when you make mistakes, and enjoy the journey." — Kirsten Wreggitt

12. "You don't raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they'll turn out to be heroes, even if it's just in your own eyes." — Walter M. Schirra, Sr

13. "To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world. Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind." — Shannon L. Alder

14. "Heaven on Earth is looking at my little boy." — Jenny McCarthy

15. "When you were a toddler, you made me smile. When you were a teenager, you made me worry. But now you are a man and my son, I am so proud of you and all your accomplishments!" — Catherine Pulsifer