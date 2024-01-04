Ever experienced a moment of feeling unmotivated? It happens to the best of us. When things get challenging, ever thought about how a dash of inspiration can make a real difference? Maybe it's the pages of a cherished book or the wisdom of someone you look up to.

Quotes for entrepreneurs and business leaders: (Courtesy: Hubspot)

1. "When in doubt, bootstrap. Using your own personal resources is the easiest way to start a business. You don't have to convince investors about the merits of your idea. You just have to convince yourself." - Ryan Holmes, Co-founder of Hootsuite

2. "Don't let others convince you that the idea is good when your gut tells you it's bad." - Kevin Rose, Co-founder of Digg

3. "Success depends on employees. For me knowing and connecting with my employees is very important." - Divine Ndhlukula, founder and managing director of DDNS Security Operations Ltd

4. "Selling is not a pushy, winner-takes-all, macho act. It is an empathy-led, process-driven, and knowledge-intensive discipline. Because, in the end, people buy from people." - Subroto Bagchi, Co-founder of Mindtree

5. "Ignore the hype of the startups that you see in the press. Mostly, it's a pack of lies. Half of these startups will be dead in a year. So, focus on building your business so you can be the one left standing." - Jules Pieri, Co-founder and CEO of The Grommet

6. "It's important to realize that brand is much more than a logo and slogan. A brand is who your company is: how you function and make decisions." - Joanna McFarland, Co-founder of HopSkipDrive

7. "Do not focus on numbers. Focus on doing what you do best. It's about building a community who want to visit your site every day because you create value and offer expertise." - Cassey Ho, Founder of Blogilates.com

8. "When you are building a startup, it's difficult. Particularly, a startup that is expanding at the rate of Tinder. You have to give 100%, and you have to be committed. Solving the problem has to be personal or else you're going to disintegrate." - Sean Rad, Co-founder of Tinder, Inc.

9. "Starting a company extracts so much energy and conviction that not having a clear-cut goal and meaningful mission can hamper your success. This is why, at Virta, our mission was clearly defined: reverse early type-2 diabetes in 100 million people by 2025." - Sami Inkinen, Co-founder of Virta Health

Quotes for motivational speakers and coaches: (Courtesy: AZ Quotes, Wealthygorilla, Quenza)

1. "The best way to predict the future is to create it." – Peter Drucker

2. "The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks." – Mark Zuckerberg

3. "Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life." – Steve Jobs

4. "Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." – Albert Schweitzer

5. "The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary." – Vince Lombardi

6. "We didn't lose the game; we just ran out of time." – Vince Lombardi

7. "When you want success as bad as you want to breathe, then you will be successful." - Eric Thomas

8. "Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there." - Will Rogers

9. "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our Light, not our Darkness, that most frightens us." - Marianne Williamson

10. "I believe that any type of education can be great, but an education about ourselves can create something wonderful. I am a comedian, but people have called me a motivational speaker. I don't really consider myself that at all." - Andy Andrews

Quotes for students: (Courtesy: PW)

1. "End is not the end if fact E.N.D. Means 'Efforts Never Dies.'" – Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

2. "Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world." – Nelson Mandela

3. "A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." – Albert Einstein

4. "There are plenty of difficult obstacles in your path. Don't allow yourself to become one of them." – Ralph Marston

5. "Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me." – Carol Burnett

6. "I think I can. I know I can." – Jennifer Wittwer

7. "Learning is never done without error, and defeat." – Vladimir Lenin

8. "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." – Mahatma Gandhi

9. "There is no substitute for hard work." – Thomas Alva Edison

10. "Don't wait for the opportunity. Create it." – George Bernard Shaw

Quotes for fitness enthusiasts: (Courtesy: Parade)

1. "Don't give up on your dreams, or your dreams will give up on you." – John Wooden

2. "Once you learn to quit, it becomes a habit." ― Vince Lombardi Jr

3. "The last three or four reps is what makes the muscle grow. This area of pain divides a champion from someone who is not a champion." - Arnold Schwarzenegger

4. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. "A year from now you may wish you had started today." – Karen Lamb

6. "Our growing softness, and our increasing lack of physical fitness, is a menace to our security." — John F. Kennedy

7. "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." - Henry David Thoreau

8. "Exercise is labor without weariness." - Samuel Johnson

9. "Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." – Michael Jordan

10. "Most people fail, not because of lack of desire, but because of lack of commitment." – Vince Lombardi

Quotes for creative artists: (Courtesy: Webflow)

1. "Stay hungry. Stay foolish." - Steve Jobs

2. "Begin by learning to draw and paint like the old masters. After that, you can do as you like; everyone will respect you." - Salvador Dali

3. "Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence." - Vince Lombardi

4. "Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it." - Oprah Winfrey

6. "The greatest use of a life is to spend it on something that will outlast it." - William James

7. "Don't part with your illusions. When they are gone, you may still exist, but you have ceased to live." - Mark Twain

8. "All great artists draw from the same resource: the human heart, which tells us that we are all more alike than we are unalike." - Maya Angelou

9. "Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures." - Henry Ward Beecher

10. "I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." - Edna Mode

Quotes for marketing professionals: (Courtesy: Socialchamp)

1. "The best marketing doesn't feel like marketing." – Tom Fishburne, Founder of Marketoonist

2. "90% trust peers on social networks (even strangers); only 15–18% trust brands." – Danny Brown, Award-Winning Marketer, and Author

3. "Mediocre marketers think in terms of campaigns. Great marketers think in terms of growth frameworks." – Neil Patel, New York Times Bestselling Author and Marketing Expert

4. "Going viral is not an outcome; it's a happening. Sometimes it happens; sometimes it doesn't. Just remember, fans are vanity and sales are sanity." – Lori Taylor, Founder & CEO – The Produce Moms

5. "Marketing's job is never done. It's about perpetual motion. We must continue to innovate every day." – Beth Comstock, Vice-Chair of GE

6. "The aim of marketing is to know and understand the customer so well the product or service fits him and sells itself." — Peter Drucker, Marketing Consultant & Author

7. "Successful companies in social media function more like entertainment companies, publishers, or party planners than as traditional advertisers." – Erik Qualman, digital leadership expert

8. "These days, people want to learn before they buy, be educated instead of pitched." – Brian Clark

9. "Content marketing is like a first date. If you only talk about yourself, there won't be a second one." – David Beebe, branded content producer

10. "Our jobs as marketers are to understand how the customer wants to buy and help them to do so." – Bryan Eisenberg, speaker and online marketing pioneer

Quotes for mindfulness advocates: (Courtesy: Trvst.world)

1. "The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it." - Thich Nhat Hanh

2. "Mindfulness practices enhance the connection between our body, our mind and everything else that is around us. Mindful living is the key to understanding our struggles with weight and to empowering us to control our weight." - Thich Nhat Hanh

3. "With mindfulness, you can establish yourself in the present in order to touch the wonders of life that are available in that moment." - Thich Nhat Hanh

4. "If every day you practice walking and sitting meditation and generate the energy of mindfulness and concentration and peace, you are a cell in the body of the new Buddha. This is not a dream but is possible today and tomorrow." - Thich Nhat Hanh

5. "The best way to capture moments is to pay attention. This is how we cultivate mindfulness. Mindfulness means being awake. It means knowing what you are doing." - Jon Kabat-Zinn

6. "Mindfulness is so powerful that the fact that it comes out of Buddhism is irrelevant." - Jon Kabat-Zinn

7. "In Asian languages, the word for 'mind' and the word for 'heart' are same. So if you're not hearing mindfulness in some deep way as heartfulness, you're not really understanding it." - Jon Kabat-Zinn

8. "The best way to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath." - Deepak Chopra

9. "Self-compassion encourages mindfulness, or noticing your feelings without judgment; self-kindness, or talking to yourself in a soothing way; and common humanity, or thinking about how others might be suffering similarly." - Rachel Simmons

10. "Mindfulness helps you to be where you are when you're there. When I'm interacting with constituents who are suffering, that matters." - Tim Ryan

Quotes for corporate professionals: (Courtesy: The Go Game, Indeed)

1. "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." – Arthur Ashe

2. "I'm a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it." – Thomas Jefferson

3. "The only thing that overcomes hard luck is hard work." – Harry Golden

4. "Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much." – Helen Keller

5. "How wonderful it is that nobody needs wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." — Anne Frank

6. "The meeting of preparation with opportunity generates the offspring we call luck." – Tony Robbins

7. "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." – African Proverb

8. "A diamond is a piece of coal that stuck to the job." – Michael Larsen

9. "It is amazing how much you can accomplish when it doesn't matter who gets the credit." – Harry S. Truman

10. "Your most important work is always ahead of you, never behind you." – Stephen Covey

Quotes for travel enthusiasts: (Courtesy: Tourradar)

1. "To travel is to evolve." – Pierre Bernardo

2. "The best journeys in life are those that answer questions you never thought to ask." ― Rich Ridgeway

3. "Our happiest moments as tourists always seem to come when we stumble upon one thing while in pursuit of something else." — Lawrence Block

4. "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime." – Mark Twain

5. "Adventure is worthwhile." – Aristotle

6. "Adventure without risk is Disneyland." – Doug Coupland

7. "If you wish to travel far and fast, travel light. Take off all your envies, jealousies, unforgiveness, selfishness, and fears." – Cesare Pavese

8. "A journey is like marriage. The certain way to be wrong is to think you control it." – John Steinbeck

9. "A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for." ― John A. Shedd

10. "It is not fit that every man should travel; it makes a wise man better, and a fool worse." – William Hazlitt

Motivational quotes for caregivers: (Courtesy: Care.com)

1. "To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors." ― Tia Walker, The Inspired Caregiver: Finding Joy While Caring for Those You Love

2. "The closest thing to being cared for is to care for someone else." ― Carson McCullers, The Square Root of Wonderful

3. "They may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel." — Carl W. Buechner, American theologian

4. "A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything." — Irish proverb

5. "Kindness can transform someone's dark moment with a blaze of light. You'll never know how much your caring matters. Make a difference for another today." ― Amy Leigh Mercree, author

6. "Sometimes asking for help is the most meaningful example of self-reliance."— from poem "Sometimes" by U.S. Senator Cory Booker

7. "Never underestimate your problem or your ability to deal with it." — Robert H. Schuller

8. "The disease might hide the person underneath, but there's still a person in there who needs your love and attention." — Jamie Calandriello

9. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." ― Lao Tzu, philosopher

10. "One person caring about another represents life's greatest value." — Jim Rohn, author

Quotes for individuals dealing with loss: (Courtesy: Woman's Day)

1. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." - Thomas Campbell

2. "Without you in my arms, I feel an emptiness in my soul. I find myself searching the crowds for your face — I know it's an impossibility, but I cannot help myself." - Nicholas Sparks

3. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." - Winnie The Pooh

4. "The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you'll learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to." - Elisabeth Kübler-Ross and David Kessler

5. "Absence is a house so vast that inside you will pass through its walls and hang pictures on the air." - Pablo Neruda

6. "Grieving doesn't make you imperfect. It makes you human." - Sarah Dessen

7. "Never. We never lose our loved ones. They accompany us; they don't disappear from our lives. We are merely in different rooms." - Paulo Coelho

8. "The pain passes, but the beauty remains." - Pierre Auguste Renoir

9. "Tears shed for another person are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of a pure heart." - **Jose N. Harris**

10. "The song is ended but the melody lingers on." - Irving Berlin

Quotes for individuals pursuing personal growth: (Courtesy: Snhu.edu)

1. "What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make." - Jane Goodall

2. "Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value." - Albert Einstein

3. "Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What's important is the action. You don't have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow." - Carrie Fisher

4. "One can choose to go back toward safety or forward toward growth. Growth must be chosen again and again; fear must be overcome again and again." - Abraham Maslow

5. "The swiftest way to triple your success is to double your investment in personal development." - Robin Sharma

6. "Don't go through life, grow through life." - Eric Butterworth

7. "We can't become what we need to be by remaining what we are." - Oprah Winfrey

8. "Life's challenges are not supposed to paralyze you, they're supposed to help you discover who you are." - Bernice Johnson Reagon

9. "The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." - Amelia Earhart

10. "People who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do." - Rob Siltanen

11. "If there is no struggle, there is no progress." - Frederick Douglass

12. "I would like to think that all of my successes in life are really just the fruit of my failures." - Yvie Oddly

13. "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." - Maya Angelou

14. "I've got a theory that if you give 100% all the time, somehow things will work out in the end." - Larry Bird

15. "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." - Mark Twain

16. "There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." - Edith Wharton

17. "By doing the work to love ourselves more, I believe we will love each other better." - Laverne Cox

18. "We should not judge people by their peak of excellence; but by the distance they have traveled from the point where they started." - Henry Ward Beecher

19. "Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong." - Ella Fitzgerald

20. "Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you." - Hillary Clinton

Quotes for senior citizens. (Courtesy: Parade)

1. "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose." — Dr. Seuss

2. "Limits, like fears, are often just an illusion." — Michael Jordan

3. "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life." — Steve Jobs

4. "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined." — Henry David Thoreau

5. "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." — Ferris Bueller

6. "No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world." — Robin Williams

7. "Things turn out best for people who make the best out of the way things turn out." — Art Linkletter

8. "Dreams don't work unless you do." — John C. Maxwell

9. "The future depends on what you do today." — Gandhi

10. "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game." — Babe Ruth

Quotes for athletes: (Courtesy: Sportspsych)

1. "The best motivation always comes from within." - Michael Johnson

2. "Champions aren't made in the gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them -- a desire, a dream, a vision." - Muhammad Ali

3. "True disputants are like true sportsmen: their whole delight is in the pursuit." - Alexander Pope

4. "Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score. The real excitement is playing the game." - Donald Trump

5. "To succeed...You need to find something to hold on to, something to motivate you, something to inspire you." - Tony Dorsett

6. "To begin, begin." - Peter Nivio Zarlenga

7. "It isn't the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it's the pebble in your shoe." - Muhammad Ali

8. "Difficulties in life are intended to make us better, not bitter." - Dan Reeves

9. "Failures are finger posts on the road to achievement." - Charles F. Kettering

10. "Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test first, the lesson afterward." - Vernon Law

Motivational quotes for new parents: (Courtesy: Parenthood)

1. "As new parents, remember: You're not alone in the sleepless nights and endless diapers. You're building a legacy of love that will last a lifetime." - Anonymous

2. "Parenthood is a journey filled with challenges, but every sleepless night and every tiny triumph is a step toward creating a beautiful story for your family." - Anonymous

3. "In the chaos of parenthood, find joy in the little victories, laughter in the mess, and strength in the love you give and receive." - Anonymous

4. "Being a parent means embracing imperfection and finding beauty in the messiness of life. You're doing an amazing job!" - Anonymous

5. "Dear new parents, you're not just raising a child; you're raising a future world-changer. Your love and guidance matter more than you know." - Anonymous

6. "Amidst the diaper changes and sleepless nights, find solace in the fact that you are shaping a future filled with love, laughter, and endless possibilities." - Anonymous

7. "Parenthood is a rollercoaster ride, and the best part is, you're in it together. Hold on tight, enjoy the journey, and celebrate every twist and turn." - Anonymous

8. "New parents, you're not just surviving; you're thriving. Your love is the compass guiding your family through this incredible adventure." - Anonymous

9. "As new parents, you're not just witnessing a baby grow; you're witnessing the growth of your own strength, resilience, and boundless love." - Anonymous

10. "In the midst of the chaos, remember that you are creating memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. Your journey as parents is a beautiful, messy masterpiece." - Anonymous

Quotes for spiritual seekers: (Courtesy: Magnifymind)

1. "The only way out is through." - Unknown

2. "In the midst of darkness, light exists." - Yogi Bhajan

3. "Let your faith be bigger than your fears." - Unknown

4. "You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars." - Max Ehrmann

5. "Be the change you wish to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

6. "Trust the journey, even when you do not understand it." - Unknown

7. "The soul always knows what to do to heal itself; the challenge is to silence the mind." - Caroline Myss

8. "You are never alone, for the universe is within you." - Rumi

9. "Embrace uncertainty. Some of the most beautiful chapters in our lives won't have a title until much later." - Bob Goff

10. "Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it." - Rumi

Best quotes for humanitarians. (Courtesy: Good Good Good)

1. "When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful." — Malala Yousafzai

2. "It's not about giving bread to orphans. It's about building a bakery that can fit an orphanage and sell bread in the city." — Chef José Andrés

3. "A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of." — Nelson Mandela

4. "Do your little bit of good where you are; it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world." — Archbishop Desmond Tutu

5. "The world is more malleable than you think, and it's waiting for you to hammer it into shape." — Bono

6. "Every action, no matter how small, is like drips on a rock—over time, they can carve a canyon through even the thickest, most immovable layer of rock." — Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action

7. "I do have reasons for hope: our clever brains, the resilience of nature, the indomitable human spirit, and above all, the commitment of young people when they're empowered to take action." — Jane Goodall

8. "If you can't feed a hundred people, feed just one." — Mother Teresa

9. "The need is great and so are the opportunities to make a difference." — Paul Newman

10. "Don't expect change to happen overnight, even if it's not always visible it's making more impact than you think." — Emma Watson

Quotes for individuals facing financial challenges. (Courtesy: Bookroo)

1. "When the rich are too rich there are ways, and when the poor are too poor there are ways...and that way will come soon."

- Pearl S. Buck

2. "A person can be highly educated, professionally successful, and financially literate."

- Robert T. Kiyosaki

3. "Financial struggle is often the result of people working all their lives for someone else."

- Robert T. Kiyosaki

4. "To be a successful business owner and investor, you have to be emotionally neutral to winning and losing. Winning and losing are just part of the game."

- Robert T. Kiyosaki

5. "No matter how low the pantry supplies, each family always managed to contribute something, and as the churchgoers made the rounds from table to table, hard times were forgotten at least for the day."

- Mildred Taylor

6. "The boys and I would wear threadbare clothing washed to dishwater color; but always, the taxes and the mortgage would be paid up."

- Mildred Taylor

7. "Mama: Oh—So now it's life. Money is life. Once upon a time freedom used to be life—now it's money... You something new, boy. In my time we was worried about not being lynched... You my children—but how different we done become."

- Lorraine Hansberry

8. "Walter: You wouldn't understand yet, son, but your daddy's gonna make a transaction... and I'll say, 'Hello, Jefferson, how are you this evening?' And I'll go inside and Ruth will come downstairs and meet me at the door and we'll kiss each other and she'll take my arm and we'll go up to your room to see you sitting on the floor with the catalogues of all the great schools in America around you... All the great schools in the world! And—and I'll say, all right son—it's your seventeenth birthday, what is it you've decided?... Whatever you want to be—Yessir! You just name it, son... and I hand you the world!"

- Lorraine Hansberry

9. "His family are poor and struggle to make ends meet and with his first communion approaching his father and grandfather carry out a theft to pay for the party."

- Silvana Gandolfi

10. "Optimism doesn't mean that you are blind to the reality of the situation. It means that you remain motivated to seek a solution to whatever problems arise."

- The Dalai Lama

Quotes for retirees. (Courtesy: Southern Living)

1. "Often when you think you're at the end of something, you're at the beginning of something else." – Fred Rogers

2. "Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway." – Unknown

3. "There is a whole new kind of life ahead, full of experiences just waiting to happen. Some call it 'retirement.' I call it bliss." – Betty Sullivan

4. "Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save." – Will Rogers

5. "For many, retirement is a time for personal growth, which becomes the path to greater freedom." – Robert Delamontague

6. "Retirement is the only time in your life when time no longer equals money." – Unknown

7. "Retire from your job, but never retire your mind." – Unknown

8. "And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." – Abraham Lincoln

9. "You are never too old to set a new goal or dream a new dream." – C.S. Lewis

10. "The key to retirement is to find joy in the little things." – Susan Miller

Quotes for nature lovers: (Courtesy: Bucketlistjourney)

1. "Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

2. "An early-morning walk is a blessing for the whole day." — Henry David Thoreau

3. "Beautiful things don't ask for attention." — James Thurber

4. "By discovering nature, you discover yourself." — Maxime Lagacé

5. "Camping hair, don't care" — Unknown

6. "CHOOSE ONLY ONE MASTER—NATURE." — REMBRANDT

7. "Colors are the smiles of nature." — Leigh Hunt

8. "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations." — Unknown

9. "Earth and sky, woods and fields, lakes and rivers, the mountain and the sea, are excellent schoolmasters, and teach some of us more than what we could learn from books." — John Lubbock

10. "Every flower is a soul blossoming in nature." — Gerard De Nerval.

11. "Everything in nature invites us constantly to be what we are." — Gretel Ehrlich

12. "Feeling good-natured" — Unknown

13. "For most of history, man has had to fight nature to survive; in this century, he is beginning to realize that, in order to survive, he must protect it." — Jacques-Yves Cousteau

14. "Go where you feel most alive." — Unknown

15. "God is discovered entirely through creation – the brilliance of a sunset, the powerful roar of a waterfall, the symphony of sounds you hear in the heart of the forest, or the vastness of space and its countless stars." — Benjamin Sullivan

16. "Green is my favorite color of nature." — Unknown

17. "HEADING FOR THE HILLS" — UNKNOWN

18. "Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads." — Henry David Thoreau

19. "I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery – air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, 'This is what it is to be happy.'" — Sylvia Plath

20. "I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles." — Unknown

21. "I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order." — John Burroughs

22. "I just wish the world was twice as big and half of it was still unexplored." — David Attenborough

23. "I now walk into the wild." — Jon Krakauer

Quotes for positive thinking: (Courtesy: Parade)

1. "Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you." —Walt Whitman

2. "Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible." —Tony Robbins

3. "I've missed more than 9000 shots in my career I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." —Michael Jordan

4. "Say something positive, and you'll see something positive." —Jim Thompson

5. "All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination." —Earl Nightingale

6. "Train your mind to see the good in every situation." —Unknown

7. "If you can stay positive in a negative situation, you win." —Unknown

8. "Stay positive. Better days are on their way." —Unknown

9. "Only in the darkness can you see the stars." —Martin Luther King, Jr.

10. "Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you." —Nathaniel Hawthorne

Quotes for bookworms. (Courtesy: The Bookish Libra, Reader's Digest)

1. "A book is a dream that you hold in your hand." – Neil Gaiman

2. "You know you've read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend." – Paul Sweeney

3. "Where is human nature so weak as in the bookstore?" – Henry Ward Beecher

4. "Great books help you understand, and they help you feel understood." – John Green

5. "The only important thing in a book is the meaning that it has for you." – W. Somerset Maugham

6. "If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it." – Toni Morrison

7. "I cannot live without books." – Thomas Jefferson

8. "There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." – Walt Disney

9. "Books open your mind, broaden your mind, and strengthen you as nothing else can." – William Feather

10. "Be awesome! Be a book nut!" – Dr. Seuss

1. "We live for books." — Umberto Eco

2. "There is no friend as loyal as a book." — Ernest Hemingway

3. "That I can read and be happy while I am reading, is a great blessing." — Anthony Trollope

4. "I look at books as being a form of activism. Sometimes they'll show us a side of the world that we might not have known about." — Angie Thomas

5. "Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body." — Joseph Addison

6. "There is no substitute for books in the life of a child." — Mary Ellen Chase

7. "The reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest minds of past centuries." — Rene Descartes

8. "There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them." — Ray Bradbury

9. "I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library." — Jorge Luis Borges

10. "The best advice I ever got was that knowledge is power and to keep reading." — David Bailey

Quotes for social activists. (Coourtesy: Globalcitizen)

1. "We can't just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day."

- Dolly Parton

2. "The world is full of what seem like intractable problems. Often we let that paralyze us. Instead, let it spur you to action."

- Melinda Gates

3. "Every moment is an organizing opportunity, every person a potential activist, every minute a chance to change the world."

- Dolores Huerta

4. "Do it! What are you waiting on? Do it! Stand up for what you believe in. The world needs your voice. Whoever you are, you have something to say. Say it."

- Kerry Washington

5. "Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth ... These are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health, food security, and women's empowerment."

- Ban Ki-moon

6. "Bobby Kennedy, when he was senator for New York, said each time a man or woman stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy those ripples build a current that can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance."

- Emma Watson

7. "I think that another word for activism is... imagination. Because it's about this idea of being able to envision a world that doesn't yet exist."

- Eddie Ndopu

8. "Change is already taking place in small ways, in how people treat each other. The more people become aware of the opportunities they have to change the world, even in small ways, the bigger it ends up being for everyone."

- Anuscheh Amir-Khalili

9. "Vulnerability requires breaking the standards of control that you've placed on yourself. We need to move past that and break down those walls, and fully feel and embrace our stories, good, bad, and different."

- Barbie Izquierdo

10. "For children and young people, climate change is the single greatest threat to our futures. We are the ones who will have to clean up the mess you adults have made, and we are the ones who are more likely to suffer now."

- Greta Thunberg

In every challenge, motivational quotes are like whispers of encouragement. They remind us that in the tough times, there's strength within us.