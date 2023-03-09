Only a handful of Western Conference teams can feel comfortable about their playoff chances with a month left in the 2023 NBA regular season. Three games separate the West's No. 5 through No. 13 seeds in the NBA standings. Four of those nine teams will earn a spot in the final playoff standings.

The No. 5 seed Golden State Warriors and No. 6 seed Los Angeles Clippers share the same .515 winning percentage. The No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 8 seed Dallas Mavericks have the same record and sit a half-game behind the Warriors and Clippers in the standings. The No. 9 seed Los Angeles Lakers and No. 10 seed New Orleans Pelicans both have just one more loss than the Timberwolves and Mavericks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz share the same 31-35 record. All three teams are a game out of the play-in tournament and three games out of the No. 6 seed.

The Warriors are Clippers are overwhelming favorites to make the playoffs, according to betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Despite the packed NBA standings, Golden State and Los Angeles both have -750 odds to make the playoffs and +490 odds to miss the playoffs.

The Mavericks aren't far behind either team. Dallas has -650 playoff odds and +440 odds to miss the postseason.

In the latest standings, the Mavericks would visit the Timberwolves in a play-in tournament game. As the No. 8 seed, Dallas would have two chances to win one play-in game and clinch a playoff spot.

Luka Doncic left the Mavericks' loss against the Pelicans Wednesday prematurely with a thigh injury. Doncic will have an MRI for the injury, which he told reporters has been bothering him for some time. If Doncic is forced to miss several games, Dallas could easily slip down the standings.

The Timberwolves have even odds to make the playoffs and -122 odds to miss the postseason. With -310 odds, Minnesota is viewed as the biggest lock to compete in the play-in tournament.

The Lakers have +128 playoff odds and -158 odds to miss the postseason for a second straight year. Los Angeles is a -210 favorite to be part of the play-in tournament.

LeBron James is dealing with a foot injury that will keep him off the court for three straight weeks, if not the rest of the regular season. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James' absence, leading the Lakers to consecutive wins over the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. Davis is averaging 33.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in his last five games.

The Pelicans might fall out of the play-in tournament. Brandon Ingram didn't play Wednesday because of back spasms. Zion Williamson will be re-evaluated in two weeks for a hamstring injury that has kept him out since he got hurt on Jan 2. New Orleans is 9-20 in its last 29 games without Williamson

The Pelicans have +124 playoff odds and -154 odds to miss the playoffs.

At +680, the Blazers are given the best playoff odds of any team that's outside of the latest play-in tournament standings. Damian Lillard is averaging 38.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game since the All-Star break.

The Jazz have +920 playoff odds. The Thunder have +1300 odds to make the postseason.