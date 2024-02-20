When it comes to the NBA, fans would always be on the lookout as to who got to score the most in a game. In the course of the basketball association's history, there has only been one person to have ever scored a 100 in just one game. There were others who scored high as well but no one came close enough. So take a look at the top 10 basketball players who got the most points scored in an NBA game.

Most points scored in an NBA game

10. Donovan Mitchell



Date: 1/2/2023

Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls

Points: 71

Donovan Mitchell, hailing from Elmsford, New York, is a dynamic guard for the Utah Jazz in the NBA. Known for his explosive scoring and athleticism, Mitchell quickly rose to stardom after being drafted in 2017. His ability to drive to the basket and shoot from long range makes him a constant scoring threat. Beyond his on-court prowess, Mitchell is also recognized for his community engagement and philanthropic efforts, advocating for education and social justice causes. His leadership on and off the court, coupled with his affable personality, has endeared him to fans and established him as a standout talent in the league.

9. Damian Lillard

Date:2/26/2023

Game: Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets

Points: 71

Damian Lillard, born on July 15, 1990, in Oakland, California, is a star point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. Known for his scoring ability, especially in clutch moments, Lillard has earned the nickname "Dame Time." He played college basketball for the Weber State Wildcats before being selected by the Trail Blazers with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Lillard has been named an NBA All-Star multiple times and has garnered a reputation as one of the league's premier guards, thanks to his scoring, playmaking, and leadership. Off the court, Lillard is known for his music, releasing hip-hop tracks under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A., showcasing his talents beyond basketball.

8. Wilt Chamberlain

Date: 11/3/1962

Game: San Francisco Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

Points: 72

Wilt Chamberlain, born on Aug. 21, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was one of the most dominant basketball players in NBA history. Standing at 7 feet 1 inch tall, Chamberlain played as a center and was known for his incredible scoring and rebounding abilities. He played for the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers during his NBA career.

7. Wilt Chamberlain

Date: 1/13/1962

Game: Philadelphia Warriors vs Chicago Packers

Points: 73

Taking the 7th spot, Wilt is truly an icon. He began his basketball career playing for the University of Kansas, where he played for the Jayhawks from 1956 to 1958. He was known for his incredible athleticism and dominance on the court, which led him to be one of the most sought-after players in college basketball. After his college career, Chamberlain joined the Harlem Globetrotters for a year before joining the NBA.

6. Wilt Chamberlain

Date: 11/16/1962

Game: San Francisco Warriors vs New York Knicks

Points: 73

Still on the 6th spot is Wilt Chamberlain. He was born to parents William Chamberlain and Olivia Ruth Johnson. His father was a custodian, and his mother was a homemaker. Chamberlain was one of nine children in his family, with five sisters and three brothers. Chamberlain's family background is primarily African American. His ancestors likely trace their roots to Africa, with the specifics of his lineage beyond his immediate family not widely known.

5. David Thompson

Date: 4/9/1978

Game: Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons

Points: 73

David Thompson, born on July 13, 1954, in Shelby, North Carolina, is a retired professional basketball player who is considered one of the greatest guards in NBA history. He played college basketball for North Carolina State University, leading the Wolfpack to the NCAA Championship in 1974. Thompson was known for his incredible leaping ability, earning him the nickname "Skywalker." He was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the first overall pick in the 1975 ABA Draft and also played for the Seattle SuperSonics during his professional career. Thompson was a prolific scorer and was known for his acrobatic dunks and high-flying style of play. He was a four-time NBA All-Star and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996. Thompson's impact on the game of basketball is still remembered today, and he is considered one of the pioneers of above-the-rim play in the NBA.

4. Luka Doncic

Date: 1/26/2024

Game: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Points: 73

Luka Dončić, born on Feb. 28, 1999, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, is a professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. He began his career playing for Real Madrid in the Spanish Liga ACB before being selected by the Mavericks with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Dončić quickly established himself as one of the league's brightest young stars, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2019. Known for his exceptional ball-handling, court vision, and scoring ability, Dončić has drawn comparisons to basketball legends like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. He has already been named an NBA All-Star multiple times and continues to be a dominant force on the court, captivating fans with his skill and flair for the game.

3. Wilt Chamberlain

Date: 12/8/1961

Game: Philadelphia Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

Points: 78

Taking the top 3 spot, Chamberlain was known for his claim of having had intimate relationships with thousands of women, a claim he made in his autobiography. While the exact number has been a subject of controversy and skepticism, Chamberlain was known to have been a charismatic figure with a wide social circle.

2. Kobe Bryant

Date: 1/22/2006

Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors

Points: 81

Kobe Bryant, born on August 23, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was a legendary professional basketball player who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. Known for his scoring prowess, work ethic, and competitive spirit, Bryant is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He won five NBA championships with the Lakers and was an 18-time NBA All-Star. Bryant also won two Olympic gold medals with the United States national team. Tragically, Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, but his legacy lives on as an inspiration to basketball players and fans around the world.

1. Wilt Chamberlain

Date: 3/2/1962

Game: Philadelphia Warriors vs New York Knicks

Points: 100

Chamberlain is best known for his 100-point game in 1962, a record that still stands in the NBA. He was a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and a two-time NBA champion. Chamberlain was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Who can beat the great Chamberlain?

Apparently, with the whopping 100 points that Wilt Chamberlain got, it could be hard before any basketball player could beat this number and have for himself the distinction as having the most points scored in an NBA Game. But then again, the future's uncertain. Who knows? The player meant to defeat this record is just around the corner.