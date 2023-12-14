* This is a contributed article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

ESPY Nominee and draft pick Gary Chivchyan spent his rookie year with the Los Angeles Clippers G League team for the 2021-2022 season. Chivichyan's second year marked another central turning point to his professional career. Chivichyan transitioned into The Basketball League (TBL), a rising professional showcase league, where he captivated audiences with his play, averaging 20 points per game while maintaining an outstanding 45% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Captivating audiences across the globe came with global interest, with prestigious opportunities knocking on his door from teams for the NBA Summer League. Additionally, the allure of international prospects came in with exciting possibilities from prominent basketball hubs such as Italy, Lebanon, China and neighboring cities. A team of experienced and influential figures guides Chivichyan's journey. These professionals provide support, ensuring the Armenian Sniper navigates his career precisely and carefully. When deciding the best route for Chivichyan's future in basketball, they identified a tremendous opportunity abroad that promised both financial prosperity and significant exposure overseas.

The groundbreaking 1-year deal that Chivichyan has secured in the Lebanese Basketball League with club Homenetmen B.C encompasses a lucrative 6-figure playing contract.

The Lebanese Basketball League has reached new heights, emerging as a cash cow league with numerous players signing million-dollar contracts. The league showcases its prowess within the country and on a grand international stage. These teams actively participate in prestigious tournaments, including the highly regarded FIBA Asia Champions Cup, the Arab Club Basketball Championship in Dubai, and the thrilling West Asia Super League.

Chivichyan was greeted in Lebanon with a roaring applause by a largely Armenian-Lebanese crowd in a gym at capacity. Furthermore, the potential for Chivichyan's brand to flourish knows no bounds, extending beyond any particular league. When inquired about Chivichyan's recent contract signing in Lebanon and his potential trajectory in professional basketball, his agent, Ara Vartanian, expressed immense confidence. He stated, "Chivichyan possesses an intriguing backstory and a remarkable ability to shoot the ball at par with the world's best. As he garners more professional experience and continues to showcase his value, we're certain he will thrive in the overseas markets. Additionally, we foresee his continued presence in the NBA's G-league or the NBA Summer League in the coming years."