Wardell Stephen Curry II, better known as Stephen Curry, is a professional American basketball player who has established himself as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Off the court, people respect Curry for being modest, down-to-earth and for his big charity work. With his incredible long-range shooting, his team-first mindset as a leader, and his game-changing influence, Curry has become one of the most important and groundbreaking players of his time.

Net worth

Curry has built up an extremely high net worth of $100.4 million in 2024, making him one of the wealthiest active players in the NBA and global sports icons. The driving force behind his nine-figure net worth is the historic $215 million, 4-year contract extension he signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2021. This made him the first player in league history to sign two separate $200 million-plus deals, after he signed the NBA's first $200 million contract back in 2017 worth $201 million over 5 years. Curry's unmatched shooting ability from seemingly infinite range and back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016 allowed him to reset the market for the NBA's elite players.

Basketball star

While his NBA contracts have provided the foundation for his wealth, endorsements and investments have added substantially to Curry's net worth over the years. His endorsement portfolio is headlined by his high-earning partnership with Under Armour, which includes an estimated $20+ million annual deal plus royalties from his hugely popular signature Curry shoe and apparel line. Curry also has an equity stake in Under Armour that continues gaining value as the Curry Brand's popularity and retail presence grows exponentially. In 2020, Under Armour launched the Curry Brand as a full footwear and apparel line, mimicking Nike's wildly successful Jordan Brand model. Curry signed a new long-term extension with Under Armour in March 2023 that will extend into his retirement from the NBA.

Beyond his Under Armour deal, Curry has racked up over $40 million annually from an extensive endorsement portfolio with marquee brands like Chase, Nissan, Rakuten, Sony, JPMorgan Chase, Brita, Unilever, Vivo, Infiniti, and the crypto exchange FTX. The sharpshooting superstar's total endorsement earnings even eclipse his astronomical annual NBA salary at times. Curry has proven to be an incredibly marketable pitchman and valuable partner for brands, both for his elite on-court abilities and off-court likeability, charisma and crossover appeal.

Investments have also emerged as a successful revenue stream contributing significantly to Curry's net worth. Through his SC30 Inc company formed in 2017, the businessman has strategic investment stakes in companies like muscle recovery brand Oxigen, San Francisco-based tech startup Mos, and Denver-based education platform Guild Education which partners with companies like Disney and Walmart. In the media aspect, Curry's production house Unanimous Media signed a development deal with Comcast NBCUniversal in 2021 and has worked on podcasts, TV shows and films while inking other content deals. With his iconic shooting single-handedly revolutionizing basketball strategy and analytics, Curry has used his powerful global platform to become a pioneering entrepreneur and build a diverse business empire off the court.

Success in every game

Curry has led the Warriors to NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022, winning NBA Most Valuable Player awards in 2015 and 2016. His incredible range and ability to make extremely difficult three-point shots from virtually anywhere on the court have redefined the game and earned him numerous records and recognition, including being an 8-time NBA All-Star, the 2016 and 2021 NBA scoring champion, and the 2022 Finals MVP. The 2015 Three-Point Contest championship, and being honored as one of the greatest players ever by making the prestigious NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He played a pivotal role in the Warriors' dynasty of the 2010s, which included a record 73-win season in 2015-16. His unmatchable shooting range from seemingly half-court distance has inspired the modern analytics era and three-point shooting revolution engulfing the NBA.

Shooting hoops

Born on March 14, 1988 in Akron, Ohio, Curry was raised in a tight-knit family in Charlotte, North Carolina, by his father Dell, a former NBA player, and his mother Sonya. Growing up alongside his brother Seth, who also pursued a career in the NBA, Stephen was immersed in a basketball-centric environment from an early age. Despite his father's successful career, Stephen had to prove himself on the court, facing skepticism due to his smaller stature. However, his dedication and relentless work ethic propelled him through his high school and college years, ultimately leading to his remarkable journey in the NBA. Curry has combined his exceptional accuracy in shooting with incredible skill in handling the ball, resulting in him winning four NBA championships and becoming one of the most famous figures in sports.

Marriage and family life

In 2011, he married Ayesha, with whom he has three children, daughters Riley and Ryan, and son Canon. Curry's modest demeanor, groundbreaking influence reshaping the sport, prosperous business endeavors and investments, notable charitable contributions, and widespread influence have strengthened his status as a worldwide symbol and influence extending beyond basketball.

Giving back

The Davidson College product is heavily involved in a wide range of charitable causes and foundations. This includes the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation providing meals to children in Oakland, the Nothing But Nets campaign distributing insecticide-treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria deaths, and the United Nations Foundation.

As he continues adding to his surefire Hall of Fame-worthy basketball legacy while expanding his expansive off-court investments, media projects and more, Curry's net worth is destined to keep increasing at an incredible rate in the years ahead. With no signs of slowing down, the sky remains the limit as Curry's net worth continues its upward trajectory to potentially become one of the richest athletes of all time.