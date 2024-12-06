Nearly 100 former U.S. officials blasted President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in a scathing open letter.

The letter, signed by the former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, former National Security Adviser Anthony Lake, along with a slew of additional former intelligence and national security officials.

"Her sympathy for dictators like Vladimir Putin and Assad raises questions about her judgment and fitness," the letter stated.

The letter outlined instances in which Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, coordinate surreptitious meetings with dictators, including a trip to Syrian in 2017 to meet with President Bashar al-Assad, after which she aligned herself with Russian and Syrian officials, according to the letter, and when she released a video supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine shortly after it occurred in 2022.

The letter was addressed to Majority Leader-elect John Thune and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and it implored them to hold closed-door briefings when the Senate meets to approve Gabbard's nomination.

Originally published by Latin Times