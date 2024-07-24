Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the United States Congress on Wednesday, calling for stronger bipartisan support amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. His speech, set against a backdrop of political tensions and widespread protests, highlighted the deep divisions within both U.S. and Israeli politics.

According to ABC News, Netanyahu's address was primarily facilitated by House Speaker Mike Johnson, a vocal critic of President Joe Biden's handling of the conflict. Johnson has been particularly critical of Biden's decision to pause a shipment of large unguided bombs to Israel due to concerns about civilian casualties. Netanyahu underscored the urgency of receiving military support by stating, "Give us the tools faster and we'll finish the job faster."

In his speech, Netanyahu likened the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, to historical atrocities such as Pearl Harbor and 9/11, emphasizing the severity of the situation. He praised Biden for his longstanding support for Israel, acknowledging his actions following the attacks, including the deployment of two aircraft carriers to deter a wider war and a visit to Israel in solidarity.

However, Netanyahu also reached out to Republicans by expressing gratitude to former President Donald Trump for his contributions, including the Abraham Accords and recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. This part of his speech received a standing ovation from Republican members of Congress, highlighting the partisan divide over U.S. policy towards Israel.

Netanyahu's visit coincided with significant domestic challenges for both himself and President Biden, with protests erupting outside the Capitol. According to Al Jazeera, demonstrators voiced their opposition to Netanyahu's policies and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with some calling him a "war criminal" and demanding an end to U.S. support for Israel's military actions.

Netanyahu's address did little to bridge the political gaps within the United States. As reported by Al Jazeera correspondent Rosiland Jordan, the speech is unlikely to shift the widespread opposition to the war in Gaza among the American public, particularly within the Democratic Party, which has seen internal divisions over the issue.

Inside the Capitol, the atmosphere was tense. U.S. Capitol Police had to manage protests, using pepper spray to control the crowd as tensions flared. Several protesters were removed from the House Gallery after attempting to disrupt Netanyahu's speech.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, despite previous criticisms of Netanyahu, attended the address, emphasizing the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, was notably absent due to a campaign event, a decision criticized by Republicans.

As reported by ABC News, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian member of Congress, attended the speech silently, holding a sign accusing Netanyahu of war crimes. This act of silent protest underscored the deep emotional and political divides surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.