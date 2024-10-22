KEY POINTS The NetVRk metaverse allows users to evolve their NPCs into becoming 'conscious' entities

Users can build anything, anywhere, and anytime using NetVRk's limitless creation engine

The metaverse also integrates GameFi elements such as cross-chain multiplayer systems

Cross-platform AI and GameFi-driven metaverse NetVRk today announced its alpha release, integrating an innovative language model and AI technology to enhance digital interaction.

The integration enables users to interact with AI characters and establish relationships in the space while also allowing them to earn rewards using AI companions as customizable and transferrable nonfungible token (NFT) assets.

Empowering Users with the Ability to Evolve NPCs

NetVRk's alpha release introduces world to a new era of digital characters called non-playable characters (NPCs), which are equipped with emotional intelligence powered by AI. These characters have the capability to store short-term and long-term memory. They also react in real time, transforming the way gamers engage with NPCs.

Ultimately, the goal is to evolve NPCs into entities that have consciousness of their surroundings. With the release, NetVRk is addressing a prevalent issue on user engagement within the vast metaverse.

Through incorporating AI-powered characters from the onset, NetVRk is catalyzing a dynamic and interactive digital environment that enhances the overall experience for users.

The first real Web3 Metaverse you’ve been waiting for is finally here. 🚀 After years of development, the #NetVRk Alpha drops on October 25th. Get ready to Socialize, explore, and create like never before! 🔥



Watch the trailer now!#Metaverse pic.twitter.com/nPGsWfdcUS — NetVRk Official (@Netvrk_Official) October 11, 2024

What the NetVRk Metaverse Offers

The NetVRk metaverse is a fusion of all the best game features gamers can ask for in one "truly Web3 environment." For starters, this metaverse is touted as "the first-of-its-kind" since it seamlessly blends AI, limitless user-generated content, and true Web3 integration that reinvents the gaming experience in virtual worlds through engagement, creation, and monetization.

Purchase lands, build anything, anywhere, and anytime using a limitless creation engine.

Create immersive experiences and earn money while doing so.

Engage with hyper-intelligence AI-powered NPCs that think, talk, and act in an unscripted landscape.

Create your own NPCs and be the master of their stories, personalities and destinies.

Experience relaxing travel aboard a yacht.

Engage in intense shooter gameplays.

Battle other players across a selection of dynamic environments.

Party with top legends and celebrities in a metaverse where reality and imagination collide.

"The alpha release is set to redefine user engagement, offering a spectrum of entertainment as well as emotional and educational support. At the same time, we are paving the way for digital influencers and salespeople to surpass limitations of existing chatbot technologies," said Linus Chee, co-founder and CEO of NetVRk, in a statement shared with International Business Times.

Integrating GameFi Elements with AI

NetVRk is transforming gaming by integrating GameFi elements, with a special focus on multiplayer systems that embrace cross-chain blockchain functionalities, including pay-and-earn competition between players in the NetVRk gaming arena.

Also, users can enhance their AI companions and tailor their capabilities, knowledge or personalities from the NetVRk token-powered marketplace. They can purchase digital skins and other assets from the marketplace, further highlighting GameFi integration benefits.

Content generation within the metaverse is as straightforward as it can be. Users can simply input prompts or click a few buttons to generate monetizable experiences. The initiative aims to foster a creative and economically vibrant community where both business ventures and gaming thrive through user-generated content, showcasing NetVRk's commitment to democratizing the creation of engaging, monetizable experiences for gamers.

Toward a Dynamic, Rewarding Future for the Digital Society

Moving forward, NetVRk plans to host social media competitions and campaigns where users can share their interactions with AI NPCs. Top viral content will be eligible for NETVR token and NFT rewards.

The said approach will not only add an exciting layer to the gaming experience but also connects the community in a dynamic and rewarding way that ultimately transforms the landscape of the new digital economy.