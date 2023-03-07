KEY POINTS Kevin Williamson said the franchise's door is always open for Neve Campbell

The "Scream" franchise is always open for Neve Campbell's return.

"Scream" scribe Kevin Williamson spoke about Campbell, one of the OG cast members of the franchise, at the premiere of "Scream VI" in New York Monday. According to him, the "door is wide open" for her return.

"There's always room for her to come back," the 57-year-old screenwriter told Page Six. "You know, the door is wide open and if she ever wants to come play with us again, we're here. [Neve] is a friend of mine. We stay in touch all the time."

Campbell was invited to join "Scream VI." But she declined due to a salary dispute.

"Sadly, I won't be making the next 'Scream' film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream.' I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," Campbell said.

She also thanked her fans who have been there to support her career. Campbell played Sidney Prescott in the first five movies. "Scream 5" premiered in January 2022 and starred other OG cast members like Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who reprised their roles as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively. Only Cox returned for "Scream VI."

"To all my 'Scream' fans, I love you," she said. "You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," Campbell added.

Several netizens reacted to Campbell's decision not to join the sixth installment. Her decision received mixed responses from the netizens, with some sympathizing with her and others urging her to take the role despite her salary concerns.

"I think it's wild — and EXTREMELY disrespectful to Neve Campbell AND Wes Craven to try to continue his franchise but lowball its star," one commented.

"How do you know it was a lowball offer? I'm guessing the offer was more money than the vast majority of us will ever see in our entire lifetimes. She's a perfect example of a privileged white woman," another argued.

Meanwhile, Cox has opened up about being the only OG cast in the franchise at the "Scream VI" premiere.

"Of course, other characters are missed, but it's so great, this movie. They did such a good job," she told Entertainment Tonight of the latest installment.

When asked about her future in the franchise, Cox said she wasn't sure if she would be part of "Scream VII."