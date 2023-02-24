KEY POINTS Paris Hilton said she's "obsessed" with her son, Phoenix

Hilton said Kim Kardashian encouraged her to freeze her eggs and look into surrogacy

The "Simple Life" star said childbirth and death scare her more than anything

Paris Hilton has revealed her baby boy's face.

Nearly one month after she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child via surrogacy, the socialite shared the first photos of her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum's face during a photoshoot for Glamour U.K.

Hilton also posted the photos on her Instagram account, along with the caption: "Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world."

In her interview with the magazine, published Thursday, the "Simple Life" star gushed over her son and shared why she initially kept the baby's arrival secret, even from their family and friends.

"I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private," the first-time mom told the magazine.

"Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it's such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter," she continued. "I'm so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He's such a good baby."

While discussing her journey to motherhood, Hilton credited her pal, Kim Kardashian, for advising her to freeze her eggs in her late 30s because she was initially planning to have a baby on her own. When she started dating Carter, whom she had known for 15 years before their relationship began in November 2019, they decided to freeze embryos. They had frozen 20 embryos during the pandemic.

"Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, 'What do you think about us making embryos?'" she recalled. "And he said, 'Yeah, let's do it.' And we've done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys."

Hilton said she went through the process again a month ago as the couple wanted a girl.

She also credited Kardashian for encouraging her to look into surrogacy.

"Kim told me about that [surrogacy] as well," Hilton told Glamour. "I'm using the same doctor, Dr Huang, who's the best and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people [the surrogate] to make sure that they're healthy. And we're in the process of everything now, so it's a lot."

The 42-year-old star insisted that she didn't use a surrogate because she was worried about carrying a baby at her age, noting that if she was 20 years old, she would still be using one.

Hilton said her reason for turning to surrogacy had something to do with her traumatic past, including her experience at Provo Canyon School, a school for troubled teens in Utah where she spent 11 months.

"I'm just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor's office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in [she claims they used to regularly take samples of her blood]," Hilton explained. "When I was in 'The Simple Life,' I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well. But I want a family so bad, it's just the physical part of doing it. I'm just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world."

Hilton previously opened up about her traumatic experience at the boarding school in an exclusive interview with People in 2020.

"It was supposed to be a school, but [classes] were not the focus at all. From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture," she alleged.

She continued, "The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we'd be too scared to disobey them."

During her interview with Glamour, Hilton alleged that she was force-fed drugs at the institution. She also allegedly got sent to solitary confinement and was subjected to late-night gynecological examinations.

"Late at night, staff members would come in and take certain girls and bring them into this room. And literally you would scream and cry, they would hold you down, four of them, men and women, and literally just be putting fingers… and just doing things on a regular basis to certain girls," she claimed.

Hilton said she tried to escape several times but failed. Her parents were not aware of what happened at the boarding school and had since apologized to her for sending her there.

Hilton will be sharing more about her life in her upcoming book, "Paris: The Memoir," which will hit shelves on March 14.