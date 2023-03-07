KEY POINTS Courteney Cox attended the "Scream VI" premiere wearing an all-black ensemble

The actress took her daughter Coco as her date to the movie premiere

The OG "Scream" star said she missed the old cast, but the new film is so great

Courteney Cox got candid about being the only OG character in "Scream VI."

Cox was present at the world premiere of "Scream VI." She attended the event with her 18-year-old daughter, Coco, as her date.

The 58-year-old "Friends" alum rocked an all-black ensemble that featured a little black dress, a blazer and black tights. She completed her get-up with black pumps, a black purse with gold chain embellishments and a choker necklace.

Coco was as gorgeous as her mom in her red dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with black heels.

At the event, Cox spoke with Entertainment Tonight and shared how it felt carrying the film's mantle as she's the only OG cast left in the franchise that now features younger stars, including Jenna Ortega, 20, Melissa Barrera, 32, Liana Liberato, 27, and Hayden Panettiere, 33, to name a few.

"You're so busy running or chasing Ghostface -- I love this film," Cox, who reprised her role as Gale Weathers, told ET. "Of course, other characters are missed, but it's so great, this movie. They did such a good job."

"Scream VI" follows the four survivors of the Ghostface murders leaving Woodsboro for a new start in New York City. However, they later find themselves running for their lives again when a killer embarks on a bloody rampage, prompting Gale to face Ghostface once again. According to Cox, it was the most intense confrontation in the franchise.

"It took a long time to film, it was pretty strenuous, I might say, but it was fun," she continued.

She reflected on her career and admitted feeling "lucky" to be part of longtime franchises. Aside from "Scream," Cox was part of "Friends" and "Cougar Town."

"I've been lucky to do a lot of things for long periods of time," she gushed. "'Friends' and 'Cougar Town' and 'Scream,' it feels great to have family in every single situation."

Cox was happy to take her daughter as her date. When asked if Coco should make a cameo in the horror franchise, the celebrity mom said, "she should." However, when asked if she would return for "Scream VII," Cox said she wasn't sure about it.

"Well, I don't know if I'm in it, but she should be," she added.

"Scream VI" hits theaters on Friday.