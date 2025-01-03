Nearly four years to the day that somebody planted pipe bombs outside the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the U.S. Capitol riot, the FBI published previously unreleased video and photos of the suspect in hopes of getting more tips from the public.

The video shows the suspect, about 5-foot-7 and wearing a hood, placing the bombs near the political parties' headquarters between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021, the FBI said on Thursday.

A $500,000 reward is offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

"Although these bombs did not detonate, the suspect walked along residential and commercial areas in Capitol Hill just blocks from the U.S. Capitol with viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders," the FBI said.

Images on a newly released poster seeking information show the suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black and gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo, a facemask, gloves and glasses.

The person was carrying a backpack containing the bombs.

Photos of the pipe bombs reveal their components - end caps, kitchen timers, metal clips and homemade black powder.

Despite amassing more than 600 tips, reviewing about 39,000 video files and conducting more than 1,000 interviews, critical questions still haven't been answered four years later.

Investigators have yet to determine whether the suspect is a man or a woman.

They also haven't discovered a direct connection between the pipe bombs and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.

The FBI "can't work on assumptions," David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the bureau's Washington field office. told the Associated Press.

"Without being able to confirm the suspect's identity, it is very hard to definitively establish motive," he said. "Therefore, it would be difficult for us to state that there is a link, although we can't state there is not one."

Sundberg said federal authorities hope the new images job the public's memory, especially the shoes.

Fewer than 25,000 pairs of the distinctive shoes were sold between August 2018 and January 2021, the FBI said.

"Based on attire, those are probably the most remarkable or distinctive feature when it comes to clothing the suspect wore," Sundberg said. "We're hoping that somebody might recognize that."